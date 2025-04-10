Posted in | News | Business | Biomaterials

Braskem Siam and Mitr Phol Bio Fuel Sign Letter of Intent for Ethanol Supply for Upcoming Bio-Ethylene Plant in Thailand

Braskem, leading global biopolymer producer , today announced that Braskem Siam, the joint venture between Braskem and SCG Chemicals has signed a Letter of Intent to purchase ethanol from Thailand's Mitr Phol Bio Fuel for its upcoming bio-ethylene plant. Mitr Phol Bio Fuel, a subsidiary of Mitr Phol Group - the world's top-ranked sustainability leader in food products industry and ASEAN's leading ethanol producer - is renowned for its strong commitment to sustainability, encompassing the entire process from feedstock sourcing to production. This agreement secures Braskem Siam's feedstock supply and reinforces its commitment to contribute to the development of the local ethanol value chain.​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Braskem S.A.

The new bio-ethylene plant in Thailand - the first of its kind outside of Brazil - will almost double the existing production of Braskem's I'm greenT bio-based polyethylene globally. The strategic location in Thailand seeks to leverage the kingdom's ethanol production and proximity to growing demand for sustainable products around Asia.

Roger Marchioni, Managing Director of Braskem Siam said: "Based on our current plans, our plant in Thailand is estimated to consume up to 450 million liters of ethanol per year. The reliable supply of competitive feedstock both local and imported is critical for the project's success. We aim to develop supply lines to deliver I'm greenT bio-based polyethylene for our customers with the same value proposition we do already."

Mr.Thunyawee Pongwattanasuk , Managing Director Ethanol Business of Mitr Phol Bio Fuel said: "As one of the region's largest producers of ethanol for various applications from medicine to biofuels, we appreciate this demonstration of confidence in our ethanol for use in bioplastics as well. This aligns with our strategic vision to diversify beyond the fuel sector and expand our contributions to the bioplastics industry. We look forward to working closely with Braskem Siam and other players in the value chain to produce and deliver the quality and quantity of ethanol needed for the planned bio-plastic manufacturing plant in Thailand. "

Braskem, supporting its subsidiary Braskem Siam, is working with locally based sustainability experts to establish its Responsible Ethanol Sourcing Program in Thailand, following the completion of an initial audit and assessment of local producers. The robust 23-point certification process ensures suppliers follow the best practices from soil, water, pesticides and waste management to whistleblowing and prohibition of child labor. With this Program, Braskem Siam will maintain the commitment to customers first established by the production in Brazil.

I'm greenT bio-based polyethylene is a plastic made from ethanol derived from sugarcane. This renewable raw material can be used to produce plastics in place of traditional fossil fuel-based feedstock, such as naphtha from oil. Bio-based polyethylene promotes a significant reduction of CO2 emissions, removing with every kilogram of bio-based plastic 2.12 kilograms of carbon from the atmosphere. Only an estimated 0.5% to 1% of the 400 million tons of plastics produced in 2020 are made from bio-based polyethylene.

