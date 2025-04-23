Posted in | News | Biomaterials | 3D Printing

Nanostructured Alginate-Based Bioprinted Patches

A recent article published in Applied Surface Science Advances describes the bioprinting of nanostructured patches composed of sodium alginate (NaAlg), polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), and indocyanine green (ICG), either freely dispersed or encapsulated in liposomes.

Three formulations were evaluated using scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and atomic force microscopy (AFM) to investigate their surface morphology and structural characteristics.

3D bioprinter ready to 3D print cells onto an electrode

Image Credit: Ladanifer/Shutterstock.com

Background

NaAlg and PVA composites are commonly used in tissue regeneration due to their biocompatibility and complementary properties. When combined, they form stable hydrogels suitable for biomedical use. Incorporating ICG enhances these systems by adding optical functionality. Encapsulation of ICG in liposomes further improves stability, enabling controlled release and real-time monitoring of material degradation via near-infrared fluorescence.

The interface between the patch and host tissue plays a critical role in regenerative outcomes. Therefore, tuning the microstructure through material processing is essential. To study these effects, three patch types were fabricated: NaAlg/PVA (PS0), NaAlg/PVA with free ICG (PS1), and NaAlg/PVA with liposome-encapsulated ICG (PS2).

Methods

Liposomes were prepared using L-α-phosphatidylcholine via the standard reverse-phase method. Particle size and size distribution were characterized using dynamic light scattering.

Three gel formulations were prepared for bioprinting: NaAlg/PVA (S0), NaAlg/PVA with free ICG (S1), and NaAlg/PVA with liposome-encapsulated ICG (S2). These were used to produce the corresponding patches: PS0, PS1, and PS2.

Related Stories

Patches containing ICG (PS1 and PS2) were visibly colored due to the dye. For S0, aqueous solutions of NaAlg and PVA were prepared separately in ultra-pure water and then combined. In S1 and S2, free ICG solution or liposomal ICG dispersions were added to the S0 mixture.

Patch designs were created using Autodesk Inventor Pro, modeled as square-based parallelepipeds with 10 mm sides and a height of 0.4 mm. The patches were printed using a BIOX Bioprinter and then air-dried for 48 hours. To protect the dye from light degradation, dyed samples were kept in the dark during this period. After drying, all patches were immersed in a 500 μM CaCl2 aqueous solution for one minute to complete crosslinking.

Surface morphology was characterized using SEM and AFM. Optical properties, including reflectance and transmittance, were evaluated with a fiber-based setup using a broadband light source covering the 500–2500 nm wavelength range.

Results and Discussion

The differing surface tensions of PVA and NaAlg contributed to anisotropic contraction of the patch following ion exposure. When additional chemical species were incorporated during fabrication, the bipolymeric composite underwent morphological restructuring. As a result, the patches exhibited distinct physicochemical characteristics and variable responses to crosslinking with CaCl2.

SEM analysis showed that crosslinking with CaCl2 affected surface topography, leading to the formation of aggregates, pores, and regular asperities. These surface features were quantified using AFM, which revealed differences in surface roughness. PS1 showed fewer and smaller pores than PS0, while PS2 exhibited the lowest overall pore density and area.

Fine-scale scans also captured liposome aggregation on the patch surface. Although liposomes formed clusters between 140 and 230 nm, individual vesicles remained intact at approximately 120 nm in diameter, consistent with their size in aqueous dispersion. The inclusion of liposomes increased surface roughness by approximately 5.8 %.

In contrast, patches containing either free or encapsulated ICG showed reduced surface roughness. This was attributed to interactions between ICG and the polymer matrix, which appeared to moderate the contraction induced by crosslinking.

Differences in the optical properties of PS1 and PS2 were relevant for tuning the patches for specific diagnostic or therapeutic use. Reflectance spectra indicated dye aggregation, which altered how the patches interacted with light.

In PS1, aggregation caused a red shift of approximately 20 nm in the absorption spectrum. This spectral broadening and shift may reduce precision in light absorption, which could influence the patch’s performance in photodynamic therapy or imaging applications.

Download your PDF copy now!

Conclusion

The study demonstrated the successful bioprinting of NaAlg/PVA-based patches containing either free or liposome-encapsulated ICG. Morphological analysis highlighted how both crosslinking and dye encapsulation influence surface roughness and structural organization. Optical measurements confirmed that liposomes preserve the photophysical properties of ICG and reduce aggregation.

These findings support the use of liposomal encapsulation to improve the functional stability of ICG-containing biomaterials. The ability to tune surface morphology and optical behavior positions these patches as promising candidates for applications in diagnostics, drug delivery, and regenerative medicine.

Journal Reference

de Nigris, A., Quero, G., Vanoli, G. P., & Ambrosone, L. (2025). Surface properties of nanostructured alginate-based bioprinted patches. Applied Surface Science Advances, 27, 100739. DOI: 10.1016/j.apsadv.2025.100739, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666523925000479

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2025, April 23). Nanostructured Alginate-Based Bioprinted Patches. AZoM. Retrieved on April 23, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64486.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Nanostructured Alginate-Based Bioprinted Patches". AZoM. 23 April 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64486>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Nanostructured Alginate-Based Bioprinted Patches". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64486. (accessed April 23, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2025. Nanostructured Alginate-Based Bioprinted Patches. AZoM, viewed 23 April 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64486.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback