New STEM Guide Launches to Support Careers Leaders to Inspire Students Into Engineering and Tech Futures

EngineeringUKApr 28 2025

Careers leaders across the UK can now benefit from a new STEM careers guide to help drive passion and interest amongst young people for a future in engineering and technology - predicted to grow faster than any other sector between now and 2030.

‘Advancing STEM careers provision in schools’ has been created to support those responsible for careers programs in schools inspire students to view engineering and technology as an exciting, meaningful and accessible career option.

The free resource highlights tips with practical strategies grounded in the latest research.

Rebecca Healy, Careers Inspiration Manager, EngineeringUK, said, “The guide acts as the latest digest of current research about what works to increase young people’s awareness and inspiration about STEM careers, saves time and helps career leads bring to life the dynamic world of STEM.”

She added, “Engineering and technology careers span every sector, from sport to space. Engineers play a key role in improving sustainability and achieving net zero and they’re in demand at all levels, from apprentices to technicians, graduates to postgraduates.

Developed in collaboration with EUK Education's Careers Working Group, the free resource aligns with the Gatsby Benchmarks (England) and the Careers Education Standard (Scotland), to ensure that career planning is both effective and comprehensive. EUK Education Careers Working Group includes careers inspiration experts from a UK secondary school, STEM Learning, UCL Engineering, the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Institute of Physics, BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, the Institution of Civil Engineers, the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and the Institution of Engineering and Technology 

More young people need to be made aware of opportunities and different entry routes into the sector, which employs around 6.3 million people, as employers are reporting skills shortages and difficulties recruiting. Currently around 16% of the UK engineering and technology workforce is made up of women.

Séan Harris, Deputy Director General and Director of Membership at the Institution of Civil Engineers, commented, “The Institution of Civil Engineers recognizes the vital role that career leads and educators play in inspiring young people and showcasing the exciting, diverse opportunities that a career in engineering can offer—particularly in addressing global challenges such as achieving carbon net zero.

“As an active member of the EUK Education's Careers Working Group, we are proud to support the launch of this new STEM careers guide. We hope it provides practical, actionable guidance to help career leads elevate STEM careers both within the school curriculum and as part of a broader careers education program."

