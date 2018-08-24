WellPCB Publishes 'Gerber File Ultimate Guide -- a Beginner's Guide to Gerber & PCB Designing'

WellPCB, a reliable PCB & PCBA service manufacturer and provider, today published the “Gerber File Ultimate Guide -- A Beginner’s Guide to Gerber & PCB Designing.” It has four chapters that cover every detail about Gerber files.

The publication is available on the https://www.wellpcb.com/gerber-file.html section of the company’s website for free. It is a simple guide authored by the WellPCB technical team to help both beginners and professionals have a better understanding of Gerber files in PCB manufacturing.

“WellPCB is always working on creating and publishing articles and topics that are truly valuable to the customers that can help customers solve problems. The articles and bits of knowledge which can solve customers’ problems and needs when designing and manufacturing PCBs or seeking PCBA services; this is the value of the company’s existence,” said Mr. Hommer, WellPCB General manager.

Among the key subjects on this Gerber File Guide include:

Introduction and Directions: It gives a brief introduction and overview on what is PCB and what is the usage of Gerber file in PCB Manufacturing, as well as the formats and types of Gerber Files.

Definition and Features of Gerber Files Viewers: The section covers what is the Gerber file, how to view it, the types and features of different viewer tools.

Gerber File Extensions: The section explores three different types of Gerber files extensions, which should be viewed first.

Hands on the Gerber File: This section is the most important part of this guidance. It introduces how to create Gerber files and how to export Gerber files from other software.

Besides, the article then summarizes how you should learn, where to start, how to find a reliable supplier to help you achieve your design after the design is completed.

