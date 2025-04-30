Posted in | News | Business | Events

All About Automation in Heilbronn Kicks Off on 14 May

EGS Automation and Dunkermotoren pave the way for fully automated and digitalized automation solutions.

On 14 & 15 May 2025, Heilbronn will become a hotspot for industrial automation, robotics and digitalization: all about automation will showcase technical progress, proven products and innovative concepts. You can look forward to an inspiring program, practical presentations and pioneering technologies for a smarter and more efficient industry.

Dunkermotoren GmbH, an AMETEK brand, will be exhibiting together with EGS Automation in Hall B at Stand 404, where the experts for innovative drive technology will be on hand to provide you with sound advice and practical solutions for all aspects of your drive technology project. Particularly impressive: Their specially developed product portfolio for automated guided vehicles (AGVs and AMRs) enables compact, powerful solutions that can navigate loads of up to 4 tons safely and precisely through warehouses and production halls.

The new PLG 75 SL Servoline gearbox with its service life of over 20,000 hours in combination with the drive technology manufacturer's durable DC servomotors is also the perfect solution for automating industrial applications with particularly high cycle rates.

Whether mobile or integrated into a system, the software solutions from the in -house digital brand nexofox ensure live monitoring of all motor and operating data, regardless of location. Condition monitoring and predictive maintenance are no longer dreams of the future but are already a reality in your smart factory thanks to nexofox.

Source:

Dunkermotoren GmbH

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

