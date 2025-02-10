Dunkermotoren Mechanics and Vestamatic Electronics

Two industry leaders in shading system innovation have united for product development and manufacturing of the new 230V SMI 3.0 Venetian Blind Motors.

Dunkermotoren, experts in high-performance motor solutions has partnered with Vestamatic, a leader in shading system controls and automation solutions introduce three cutting-edge SMI (Standard Motor Interface) motor products, designed and engineered specifically for External Venetian Blinds, offering unmatched shading performance and seamless integration with building automation systems.

By combining their expertise, this partnership introduces the most intelligent, future-proof, and high-performing External Venetian Blind motors of their kind.

The motors are made by Dunkermotoren and distributed through Vestamatic. OEM motor versions are also available directly through Dunkermotoren.

Key Features of the New SMI Motor Range:

Precision Control: The motors feature advanced SMI technology, enabling precise adjustment of Venetian blind slats for optimized daylight management and glare reduction.

Seamless Integration: Fully compatible with building automation systems, including KNX, Modbus, LONWORKS, BACnet, VRS, and other third-party BMS platforms, ensuring a wide range of communication connections.

Durability and Reliability: Designed to withstand external environmental conditions, the motors are robust, ideal for commercial and residential projects.

Energy Efficiency: Leveraging the SMI protocol, the motors facilitate accurate power usage monitoring and efficient energy consumption, aligning with sustainable building practices.

Programming: Using the VL-Progset, the motor limits can be set using a universal programming tool and then operate via a SMI certified 3rd party control. Alternatively, the motors limits can be set via Vestamatic Controls with direct writing access to the motors using the SMI Bus.

Driving Innovation Together

“Combining our motor technology with Vestamatic’s electronics allows us to offer a product range that addresses the evolving needs of architects, engineers, and building managers.”

Says Tobias Johnston from Dunkermotoren

“Our partnership with Dunkermotoren reflects our shared commitment to innovation and quality. SMI motors exemplify how collaborative expertise can redefine shading solutions for today’s smart buildings.” Says Thorsten Breithor from Vestamatic