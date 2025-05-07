Posted in | News | Events

KIC Receives Honorable Mention for Best Paper at SMTA International

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
KICMay 7 2025

KIC, the leader in smart thermal process technologies for electronics manufacturing, is pleased to announce that its collaborative research paper, presented at SMTA International 2024, received an Honorable Mention in the Best of Conference Awards. Titled "Evaluation of Thermocouple Attachment Methods for Reliable, Repeatable and Accurate Thermal Profiling on High- Density PCBs," the paper showcases an in-depth investigation into improving reflow soldering precision through better thermocouple attachment techniques.

Image Credit: KIC

Related Stories

Co-authored by Miles Moreau (KIC), Martin Anselm, Ph.D. (Rochester Institute of Technology), Alex Brunhuber (KIC), Chrys Shea (Shea Engineering), and David Dworak (Dymax), the paper explores how various thermocouple attachment methods impact the quality of thermal profiling in high-density interconnect (HDI) assemblies. Research was conducted in partnership with the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), emphasizing the need for accurate, consistent, and repeatable temperature data during reflow.

“Thermal profiling is a cornerstone of quality in electronics manufacturing, and accurate measurement is critical for success," said Miles Moreau, General Manager at KIC. "This study brings clarity to best practices that help manufacturers fine-tune their reflow processes and reduce defects.”

The team compared commonly used thermocouple attachment methods — including polyimide tape, aluminum tape, high- temperature solder, and two types of thermally conductive adhesive — across a range of criteria. The findings offer actionable insights for manufacturers striving to enhance process control, especially in environments that demand the highest levels of reliability.

This recognition at SMTA International reflects the value of combining academic rigor with real-world manufacturing expertise to solve ongoing industry challenges. KIC continues to deliver practical solutions that improve electronics production outcomes through better thermal process understanding.

Source:

KIC

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback