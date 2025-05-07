KIC Receives Honorable Mention for Best Paper at SMTA International

KIC, the leader in smart thermal process technologies for electronics manufacturing, is pleased to announce that its collaborative research paper, presented at SMTA International 2024, received an Honorable Mention in the Best of Conference Awards. Titled "Evaluation of Thermocouple Attachment Methods for Reliable, Repeatable and Accurate Thermal Profiling on High- Density PCBs," the paper showcases an in-depth investigation into improving reflow soldering precision through better thermocouple attachment techniques.

Image Credit: KIC

Co-authored by Miles Moreau (KIC), Martin Anselm, Ph.D. (Rochester Institute of Technology), Alex Brunhuber (KIC), Chrys Shea (Shea Engineering), and David Dworak (Dymax), the paper explores how various thermocouple attachment methods impact the quality of thermal profiling in high-density interconnect (HDI) assemblies. Research was conducted in partnership with the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), emphasizing the need for accurate, consistent, and repeatable temperature data during reflow.

“Thermal profiling is a cornerstone of quality in electronics manufacturing, and accurate measurement is critical for success," said Miles Moreau, General Manager at KIC. "This study brings clarity to best practices that help manufacturers fine-tune their reflow processes and reduce defects.”

The team compared commonly used thermocouple attachment methods — including polyimide tape, aluminum tape, high- temperature solder, and two types of thermally conductive adhesive — across a range of criteria. The findings offer actionable insights for manufacturers striving to enhance process control, especially in environments that demand the highest levels of reliability.

This recognition at SMTA International reflects the value of combining academic rigor with real-world manufacturing expertise to solve ongoing industry challenges. KIC continues to deliver practical solutions that improve electronics production outcomes through better thermal process understanding.