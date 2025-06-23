Posted in | News | Materials Research

A New Algorithm Shows Promise In Battery Research

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Frances BriggsJun 24 2025

In a new study published in Chemical Science, researchers at the University of Rochester have developed an algorithm that shows enormous potential for incorporating machine learning and artificial intelligence into battery research. 

Scientist analyzing lithium ion batteries

Related Stories

Image Credit: Connect Images - Curated/Shutterstock.com

Scientists and engineers often use density functional theory (DFT) to study the atomic interactions of material surfaces to develop more energy-efficient batteries, capacitors, and other electrical devices.

However, DFT simulations have a massive computational cost and a large configuration space, which limit their application in understanding multi-reactant catalysis of geometrically diverse surfaces. 

Currently it’s prohibitive and there’s no supercomputer in the world that can do an analysis like that. We need clever ways to manage that large data set, use intuition to understand the most important interactions on the surface, and apply data-driven methods to reduce the sample space.

Siddharth Deshpande, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Rochester

By evaluating the structural similarities among different atomic configurations, Deshpande and his students discovered they could accurately capture the underlying chemical processes by analyzing just two percent or less of all possible surface interactions.

Building on this insight, they developed an algorithm that significantly streamlines the analysis, detailed in the recent Chemical Science publication.

In the study, the team applied the algorithm to investigate, for the first time, how defects on a metal surface influence the carbon monoxide oxidation reaction—a process relevant to understanding energy losses in alcohol fuel cells.

Deshpande explains that their approach enhances density functional theory (DFT), a widely used computational method he describes as the “workhorse” for materials modeling over the past several decades.

This new method may become the building ground to incorporate machine learning and artificial intelligence. We want to take this to more difficult and challenging applications, like understanding the electrode-electrolyte interference in batteries, the solvent-surface interactions for catalysis, and multi-component materials such as alloys.

Siddharth Deshpande, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Rochester

Journal Reference:

Zeng, J. et al. (2025) A structural similarity based data-mining algorithm for modeling multi-reactant heterogeneous catalysts. Chemical Science. doi.org/10.1039/D5SC02117K.

Source:

University of Rochester

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback