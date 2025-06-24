New Bi-Layered Coating Offers Exceptional Fire Resistance

A study published in Nano-Micro Letters reveals a novel bi-layered battery covering, measuring just 320 microns thick. This covering offers rapid-fire response and long-lasting protection.

Fire safety is critical in all industries, particularly construction, transportation, electronics, and energy storage. Current flame-retardant coatings fail to provide instant and long-term protection, limiting their applicability.

Why This Bi-Layered Coating Matters

The bi-layered coating developed in this study shows rapid responses and extended protection from fire due to an intumescent flame-retardant (IFR) exterior layer and a ceramifiable inner layer.

The coating can endure fire temperatures up to 1400 °C for more than 900 seconds, substantially surpassing standard coatings. This level of protection is essential for materials such as aluminum and glass fabric-reinforced epoxy resin, which are otherwise burned through in under 200 seconds.

When applied to lithium soft-package batteries, the bi-layered coating inhibits the production and degradation of solid interface layers, resulting in improved electrochemical stability and fire safety.

Innovative Design and Mechanisms

The bi-layered structure acts as a relay, with the IFR layer providing immediate protection and the ceramifiable layer supplying long-term stability.

At temperatures below 300 °C, the IFR layer quickly produces a char barrier, but the ceramifiable layer undergoes a phase change at roughly 550 °C to form a long-lasting ceramic barrier.

The researchers optimized the formulations of both layers to enhance the covering's overall performance. Reinforced with alumina synergists, the IFR layer retained 31 % of its mass at 800 °C.

In contrast, the ceramifiable layer, composed of low-melting glass powder and other fillers, maintained more than 97 % residue, ensuring robust structural integrity even under extreme heat.

These results showed that the novel bi-layered covering responded quickly and provided outstanding thermal insulation. The char layers generated during combustion efficiently impede heat conduction, shielding underlying substrates from long-term exposure to high temperatures.

Future Outlook

The research demonstrated the bi-layered coating's thin and efficient design, making it highly scalable. Its capacity to provide immediate and long-term protection makes it suitable for commercial use in various sectors.

The study also showed that the coating was effective on a variety of different substrates, including polyurethane foam, aluminum, and glass fabric-reinforced epoxy resin. By combining an IFR and ceramifiable layer and showing its effective flame retardant properties, this study provides a framework for future development of high-performance flame-retardant coatings.

