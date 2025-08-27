New Discovery Reveals Correlation Between Latitude and Lignin Expression

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have found that the geographic origin of poplar trees influences their cell wall chemistry, affecting the way the trees adapt to environmental changes. The discovery revealed a correlation between latitude and the expression of lignin, a plant polymer, which is responsible for plant structure and support. The polymer also has practical applications for innovations in biomaterials and biofuels.

The team examined Populus trichocarpa, commonly known as poplar, genotypes collected from populations along the northwest coast of North America. They used a technique called genome wide association mapping to identify the gene mutations responsible for lignin production, a deep-learning tool to predict enzyme structures, and conducted biochemical assays to confirm the enzymes’ roles in lignin biosynthesis.

“Every organism’s genome contains a record of its ancestral past,” said Jerry Tuskan, director of the Center for Bioenergy Innovation at ORNL. “With this genomic information, we can better understand how specific genes influence biological functions and apply this knowledge to engineer plants that are better adapted to future environments.” — Michaela Bluedorn