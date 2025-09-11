AIMPLAS Expands RecyClass Recognition to Cover the Automotive and Electrical-Electronic Sectors

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, has expanded its RecyClass recognition to include its laboratories for evaluating the recyclability of plastic materials used in the automotive and electrical and electronic sectors.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

This new recognition builds on the one already obtained for the packaging sector and will allow the center to carry out technological validation work in line with RecyClass protocols. These validations confirm whether innovations developed by companies are compatible with the appropriate plastic recycling streams, ensuring that they represent sustainable solutions which support the transition of strategic industries towards more circular production models.

With the recognition letter granted to AIMPLAS, the center consolidates its role as a reference hub for technological validation within the industry. It can now offer validation services to companies in key sectors such as mobility and electronics. For these companies, AIMPLAS’ new capabilities not only support regulatory compliance but also provide a competitive advantage, greater differentiation, and access to international markets.

The RecyClass methodology, widely recognized across Europe, makes it possible to assess the compatibility of plastic materials with existing recycling processes, thereby contributing to improved environmental traceability and compliance with the sustainability targets set out in legislation.