A New Era in Chemisorption: Join the Lobal Launch Event

The new standard in catalyst characterization is about to be unveiled at an exclusive global launch event.

This upcoming launch event will introduce a compact, automated benchtop solution that redefines what’s possible in catalyst characterization. Designed for both academic researchers and industrial chemists, this instrument delivers precision, repeatability, and ease-of-use that modern labs demand.

What to expect:

Live demonstrations of automated workflows that eliminate operator error and free up valuable lab time

of automated workflows that eliminate operator error and free up valuable lab time Expert insights into real world applications of chemisorption analyses followed by an interactive Q&A session

into real world applications of chemisorption analyses followed by an interactive Q&A session Discussions on affordability and accessibility, showing how labs can now access essential chemisorption capabilities

Whether you’re qualifying catalysts, conducting research, or upgrading from a manual system, this event will showcase a solution that delivers trusted accuracy and simplicity, ideal for labs where performance and value matter most.

Save the Date: September 23, 2025

Session 1: 11:00 – 11:35am CET https://events.malvernpanalytical.com/W250923-essential-chemisorption

Session 2: 10:00 – 10:35 am ET https://events.malvernpanalytical.com/w250923-essential-chemisorption-pm

