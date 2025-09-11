Posted in | News | New Product | Events

A New Era in Chemisorption: Join the Lobal Launch Event

Sep 11 2025

The new standard in catalyst characterization is about to be unveiled at an exclusive global launch event.

Related Stories

This upcoming launch event will introduce a compact, automated benchtop solution that redefines what’s possible in catalyst characterization. Designed for both academic researchers and industrial chemists, this instrument delivers precision, repeatability, and ease-of-use that modern labs demand.

What to expect:

  • Live demonstrations of automated workflows that eliminate operator error and free up valuable lab time
  • Expert insights into real world applications of chemisorption analyses followed by an interactive Q&A session
  • Discussions on affordability and accessibility, showing how labs can now access essential chemisorption capabilities

Whether you’re qualifying catalysts, conducting research, or upgrading from a manual system, this event will showcase a solution that delivers trusted accuracy and simplicity, ideal for labs where performance and value matter most.

Save the Date: September 23, 2025

Session 1: 11:00 – 11:35am CET https://events.malvernpanalytical.com/W250923-essential-chemisorption

Session 2: 10:00 – 10:35 am ET https://events.malvernpanalytical.com/w250923-essential-chemisorption-pm

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

Emerging Technologies and Trends in the Aerospace Industry

Emerging Technologies and Trends in the Aerospace Industry

The global economy depends on the aerospace industry, and the technological advancements the aerospace industry has to offer are immense. This article aims to delve into the fascinating world of aerospace and explore the most promising trends and technologies that the industry is developing. How will they pave the future of air travel, and will they make it safer, more sustainable, and more efficient?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback