New Technology for Processing Rare Earth Metals Licensed to Principal Mineral

Critical Materials Innovation (CMI) Hub researchers at Ames National Laboratory developed a new technology for processing rare earth metals that has now been licensed to Principal Mineral of Dallas, Texas.

"This newest license continues to fulfill the CMI mission to accelerate innovative scientific and technological solutions," said CMI Director Thomas Lograsso, Ames National Laboratory. "Through technology innovation and unique partnerships between national laboratories, universities and industry, CMI strengthens our nation's critical materials supply chains."

The Rare Earth Metals via Alternative Fluoride Salt (REMAFS) process is based on metallothermic reduction without the use or generation of harmful acid. Also, the new method can be integrated earlier in the rare earth supply chain to reduce the number of steps required to convert mined materials to rare earth metals.

CMI Project Lead Denis Prodius (shown standing, left) leads research that shows the REMAFS process produces magnets that are equivalent grade as those made with commercially available rare earth metals. The technology supports domestic neodymium metal and Nd-Fe-B magnet production while significantly improving safety, environmental impacts, and scalability.

Principal Mineral Chief Executive Officer Adam Johnson said, "Principal Mineral is proud to partner with Ames National Laboratory and the Critical Materials Innovation Hub to bring the REMAFS process into commercial application. This technology marks a significant leap forward in advancing a safer, more reliable, and efficient domestic supply of rare earth metals. As we work to reinforce U.S. critical materials supply chains, our collaboration with CMI exemplifies the power of innovation and public-private partnership in achieving national strategic priorities."

Johnson recently presented a CMI Webinar on "Navigating Volatility in Critical Mineral Markets." A recording of the webinar and other CMI Webinars can be viewed on the CMI YouTube channel.

In 12 years as an Energy Innovation Hub, CMI has produced more than 730 technical publications and developed six open-source software packages. A total of 25 CMI technologies have now been licensed and 65 have earned U.S. patents. To partner with CMI or license CMI technologies, contact Stacy Joiner, CMI Partner Relations, [email protected] or 515-296-4508.