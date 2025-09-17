Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

Portable Gas Analysis from Servomex Now Available Faster Through a New Online System

Achieve faster portable gas analysis with the launch of a new online purchasing request system.

The SERVOFLEX portables range offers a range of benefits for use in laboratories, from medical gases to physiology and respiration research, including maintenance, commissioning, compliance testing, and portable gas analysis.

The name says it all – SERVOPRO portable analyzers are small and compact, offering precision analysis in an easy-to-use set-up, which makes them an essential part of the laboratory toolkit. These advanced instruments are designed to provide accurate and reliable gas measurements where it is critical to the process.

Now, Servomex has made it even easier to buy standard variants of the MiniMP 5200

(SV01, SV02, SV03, SV04) and the Micro i.s. 5100 (Micro i.s. 5110 SV01, SV02, Micro i.s. 5111 SV01, SV02).

The new online purchasing request system has been launched to speed up the process of buying a pre-configured MiniMP5200 and the Micro i.s 5100. The system will allow users to select their portables model and variant, sending the request directly into a dedicated sales process, saving on time and effort.

The benefits of the Portables range are vast. A compact, easy-to-use portable analyzer, they are ideal for safe and hazardous area use. A long-lasting lithium-ion battery power and robust construction, plus ATEX Zone 0 and Zone 1 certified options allow for use in challenging and harsh environments while delivering exceptionally highly accurate gas measurements.

MiniMP 5200 for High Performance

This high-performance, truly portable oxygen and carbon dioxide analysis offers standard variants to meet common application requirements, including CEMS, with MCERTS and TUV certification, and is ideal for medical gas verification applications.

It is a safe area, mains or battery-powered gas analyzer which provides accurate single or dual % level measurements of oxygen (O2) and carbon dioxide (CO2) through advanced Paramagnetic and Infrared sensing technologies.

Micro i.s. for Portable Oxygen Analysis

Designed for the measurement of oxygen (O2) in potentially flammable gas samples, the intrinsically safe Micro i.s. 5100 is a unique analyzer certified to Zone 0 and Zone 1 and suitable for measuring percent levels of O2.

Meeting the demands of the most dangerous environments, the Micro i.s. 5100 delivers ultra-sensitive percentage oxygen measurements. Built with a tough, life-proof design, a feature-rich performance ensures maximum operational flexibility.

Being intrinsically safe (i.s.) it can analyze both flammable and toxic samples. This intelligent design means that no purge is required prior to device use. It has an intuitive user interface, the ability to store up to 200 measurements and up to 18 hours battery run time.

These two analyzers are now available as standard variants through Servomex’s new system. Save time and money by starting your purchase request here.

Servomex

