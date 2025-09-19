Posted in | News | Materials Science

New Metamaterial Revolutionizes Implantable Medical Devices

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lauren HardakerSep 19 2025

Researchers led by Yong Lin Kong of Rice University have created a soft yet powerful metamaterial that can be remotely manipulated to change its size and shape swiftly. The idea, which was reported in Science Advances, marks a substantial development that can potentially alter ingestible and implantable medical devices.

Image credit: Pixel B/Shutterstock.com

Metamaterials are synthetic structures with unique features not present in natural materials. Instead of only depending on chemical composition, the physical structure, i.e., the precise shape, arrangement, and size of their building components, is central to their successful activity.

Kong and his Rice team developed a novel metamaterial with a unique mix of stability and deformability, which the researchers claim has previously never been accomplished in such delicate materials. This metamaterial is also extraordinarily robust, able to withstand compressive stresses more than ten times its weight and function at temperatures well above physiological limits and hostile chemical exposures.

We programmed multistability, i.e., the ability to exist in multiple stable states, into the soft structure by incorporating geometric features such as trapezoidal supporting segments and reinforced beams. These elements create an energy barrier that locks the structure into its new shape even after the external actuation force is removed.

Yong Lin Kong, Professor, Rice University

Related Stories

The metamaterial’s soft architecture reduces major medical safety problems, such as stomach ulcers, puncture injuries, and inflammation, caused by implantable and ingestible devices with hard components.

Kong and his colleagues employed 3D printing to make molds that form interconnected microarchitectures of tilted beams and supporting segments. This design enables quick switching between open (off) and closed (on) states, and the altered configuration remains even after the magnetic field is withdrawn.

By assembling several of these unit cells as “building blocks,” they create a 3D structure that can change shape and perform complicated peristaltic motions to transport or distribute fluids in a controlled manner when triggered by a magnetic field.

Importantly, the material continued to perform consistently even after prolonged exposure to mechanical stress and acidic corrosion, which simulates the harsh environment of the human stomach.

The metamaterial makes it possible to remotely control the size and shape of devices inside the body. This could enable lifesaving capabilities such as precisely controlling where a device stays, delivering medication where it’s needed, or applying targeted mechanical forces deep inside the body.

Yong Lin Kong, Professor, Rice University

We are now leveraging this metamaterial to develop ingestible systems that may one day treat obesity in humans or improve the health of marine mammals, and we are collaborating with surgeons at the Texas Medical Center to design wireless fluidic control systems to address unmet clinical needs,” Kong further added.

The study's first author was Taylor Greenwood, Kong's first graduate student, who has since graduated and joined the faculty at Brigham Young University. The study also included Kong’s other graduate students, Brian Elder and Jared Anklam, postdoctoral fellows Jian Teng and Saebom Lee, as well as other colleagues. The Office of Naval Research and the National Institutes of Health provided funding for this study.

Novel metamaterial can potentially revolutionize implantable and ingestible devices

Video Credit: Rice Advanced Materials Institute/Youtube.com 

Journal Reference:

Greenwood, T. E. et al. (2025) Soft multistable magnetic-responsive metamaterials. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adu3749

Source:

Rice University

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

Emerging Technologies and Trends in the Aerospace Industry

Emerging Technologies and Trends in the Aerospace Industry

The global economy depends on the aerospace industry, and the technological advancements the aerospace industry has to offer are immense. This article aims to delve into the fascinating world of aerospace and explore the most promising trends and technologies that the industry is developing. How will they pave the future of air travel, and will they make it safer, more sustainable, and more efficient?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback