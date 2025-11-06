Vitrek Breakthrough: Time-Saving MTI "Trim Balance Wizard" Now Available for Mid-Frame Jet Engine MROs

Vitrek, LLC, a maker of high- precision measurement equipment, has integrated the MTI Trim Balance Wizard, an advanced guided-balancing interface into its PBS eXpress turbine vibration and balancing system for smaller frame jet engines. The Trim Balance Wizard functionality was previously only available to large jet makers and MROs as part of the standard PBS product line.

Image Credit: Vitrek, LLC

Now incorporated into the PBS eXpress this same labor-saving technology is available for regional and business jet MRO's. Pre-programed with parameters for most common business jet engines, the Trim Balance Wizard automates data collection, phase analysis, and correction computations. The net result is a 50 % improvement in overall balancing time and improved usability across technician skill levels.

"Our goal was to merge precision metrology with intuitive automation," said Ken Ameika, VP Global Sales of Vitrek. "The Trim Balance Wizard embeds decades of field-proven balancing expertise into software logic that calculates, validates, and verifies each correction in real time - bringing consistent, high-quality results to any maintenance team."

Key Technical Capabilities:

Automated vibration acquisition and FFT-based phase analysis

Dynamic trim weight computation with closed-loop verification

Real-time residual vibration feedback and correction tracking

Graphical interface with precise weight placement visualization

Backed by the PBS platform's track record of over 100,000 successful balancing operations, the system supports both single- and dual-plane balancing across turbine models from Honeywell, GE, Williams, Pratt & Whitney Canada, and Rolls-Royce - providing MROs, military depots, and industrial operators with a portable, high-accuracy solution for vibration diagnostics and correction.