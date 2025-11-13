PostProcess Technologies Introduces DEMI X 5000 – The Next Generation of Automated Resin Removal for Large Format SLA Parts

PostProcess Technologies, the leader in automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for additive manufacturing (AM), is proud to announce the launch of the DEMI X 5000™, the next-generation resin cleaning solution designed to increase productivity, safety, and sustainability in the 3D printing workflow.

Image Credit: PostProcess Technologies

Building on the proven performance of the industry-leading DEMI 4100™, the new DEMI X 5000 delivers greater efficiencies to help manufacturers scale their additive operations with ease. Engineered to meet the growing demand of customers printing large-scale SLA parts, the PostProcess® DEMI X 5000 delivers enhanced productivity, improved safety, and superior cleaning efficiency while maintaining the same reliable performance that users have come to trust. Designed to seamlessly process large SLA build parts in 10 minutes or less, the DEMI X 5000 offers significant time and labor savings across a wide range of resins.

"With the DEMI X 5000, we've taken everything our customers love about the DEMI 4100 automated resin removal solution and elevated it," said Jeff Mize, CEO, PostProcess Technologies. "From faster cycle times and improved detergent flow to enhanced ergonomics and safety, this system enables manufacturers to achieve higher throughput and greater consistency while improving the safety and sustainability of their production facility."

The DEMI X 5000 features PostProcess's proprietary non-flammable chemistry, resulting in 75 % lower waste disposal costs compared to traditional IPA-based cleaning methods. Its fully enclosed process envelope and automated lift system improve efficiency and operator safety while supporting environmentally responsible operations.

Enhanced with the AUTOMAT3D® digital platform, the system allows for recipe storage, customization, and one-touch repeatability, ensuring consistent results every time.

Key Features and Enhancements of the DEMI X 5000 Include:

Dual Agitation Flow: Variable speed-controlled pumps generate both vertical and horizontal flows, creating a multi-vortex for superior resin removal, especially in concave or complex geometries.

Adjustable Tilt Mechanism: Aids detergent flow on downward-facing surfaces for optimal cleaning results in oversized parts.

Improved Process Sealing: Fully enclosed chamber minimizes vapor escape for a safer and cleaner work environment.

Simplified Loading: Adjustable arms and spring-loaded claws enable easy, stable transfer of build trays from most SLA large printers.

Updated Design: A sleek new aesthetic with a smaller overall footprint improves workspace efficiency.

By combining automation, data-driven intelligence, and sustainable chemistry, the DEMI X 5000 empowers manufacturers to streamline post-processing while maintaining the highest standards of quality and consistency.