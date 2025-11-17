GEN-I and SUNOTEC Join Forces In the Field of Battery Energy Storage Projects

GEN-I and SUNOTEC have entered a five-year partnership agreement to manage battery energy storage systems (BESS). Under this agreement, GEN-I will oversee two large battery storage facilities that SUNOTEC is constructing in Bulgaria, as part of its investment plan – one with a capacity of 150 MW and a storage capacity of 379 MWh, and another with a capacity of 50 MW and a storage capacity of 126 MWh, both expected to be fully operational by the end of March 2026.

SUNOTEC and GEN-I sign five-year battery energy storage agreement. Image Credit: GEN-I

Under the signed agreements, GEN-I will serve as the exclusive asset optimizer and trading partner for both battery systems. GEN-I will oversee the charging and discharging of batteries, ensuring participation in wholesale intraday and day-ahead markets, as well as ancillary service mechanisms. GEN-I’s responsibilities include real-time dispatching, market optimization, and revenue management, with full algorithmic support available 24/7. The collaboration is founded on a long-term revenue-sharing model that aligns the interests of both parties – SUNOTEC, as the asset owner, and GEN-I, as the optimization partner – aiming to maximize market value while ensuring stable operation and full regulatory compliance.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for both GEN-I and SUNOTEC. Together, we are managing battery storage projects with a total capacity of approximately 200 MW. It’s the first large-scale cooperation of this kind for GEN-I and an important step in expanding our portfolio of energy storage assets under management as an asset optimizer. With our extensive expertise in energy trading across all European markets, optimization, and ultra-short-term algorithmic trading, GEN-I helps batteries perform more intelligently – converting flexibility into real market value. As our portfolio rapidly expands, we are contributing to a more efficient, flexible, and sustainable energy system for the entire region”, emphasized Igor Koprivnikar, PhD, MBA, Member of the Management Board of GEN-I, d.o.o., upon signing the contract.

The partnership combines SUNOTEC’s leading engineering and construction expertise with GEN-I’s advanced capabilities in energy trading, market integration, flexibility, and optimization. The collaboration harnesses synergies across the entire lifecycle of battery energy storage assets, from development and construction to operational management and market optimization, maximizing value for investors and fostering a resilient energy system in the South East European region.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in SUNOTEC's long-term energy storage strategy,” said Kaloyan Velichkov, Founder and CEO of SUNOTEC. “As we scale our investment portfolio and integrate BESS solutions into our core development, collaborating with experienced and forward-thinking partners like GEN-I is essential. We aim to establish a strong foundation for our IPP strategy while building resilient energy infrastructure across Europe.”