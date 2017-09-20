Posted in | Coatings and Thin Films | Clean Technology

Axalta Launches Eloxal Selection of High-Performance Metallic Effect Powder Coatings

Axalta Coating Systems, a top global supplier of powder and liquid coatings, launched the Eloxal Selection, containing high-performance metallic effect powder coatings from Axalta’s Alesta® Super Durable range.

The Eloxal Selection offers reproducible, homogeneous finishes coupled with high weather resistance and exceptional exterior durability, which make it perfect for outdoor architectural applications.

With the Eloxal Selection, customers get the appearance of the most popular anodized finishes coupled with all the advantages of a powder coating, delivering a nice-looking and durable high-quality finish. And in contrast to electrolytic oxidation, powder coatings have the extra advantage that they can be applied on different substrates including steel, aluminum and cast components.

Made with special bonding technology, the Eloxal Selection offers our customers optimum ease of application and excellent reproducibility. We know these highly reliable, easy to use, and environmentally responsible products are just what the modern construction industry requires, and we trust these new colors will inspire architects who are working on some of the most impressive state-of-the-art buildings around the globe.

Dr René Mattern, Head of Product Management and Technical Service, Axalta’s powder coatings in Europe, Africa and Middle East

Similar to all of Axalta’s Alesta powder coatings, the Eloxal Selection is based on eco-friendly formulations with almost zero VOC content, and the coatings comply with major European environmental standards. The Eloxal selection is GSB Master and Qualicoat class 2 certified. GSB is a global quality association for surface finishes in industry and architecture to ensure quality concerning coatings as well as pretreatment.

Qualicoat is an international quality label dedicated to maintaining the quality of painting, lacquering and coating on aluminum and its alloys for architectural applications; it is said to be the world’s leading quality label for the coating of aluminum.

The Eloxal Selection also matches the AAMA 2604 requirements for high-performance powder coatings on aluminum panels and extrusions.

