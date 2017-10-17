Posted in | Materials Research | New Product

Axalta Launches a New Industrial Tufcote™ Product Line

Axalta Coating Systems has expanded its industrial Tufcote product line with Tufcote Hydro 2.1 HG and Tufcote Hydro LV HG waterborne acrylic products.

The latest collection of waterborne coatings has been formulated in order to meet the demand for economy industrial products and may be used on metal, wood and plastic surfaces in hospitals, libraries, schools, wineries and hotels.

Axalta launches Tufcote Hydro waterborne acrylic product lines for buildings and machinery in the economy industrial market. (Photo: Axalta)

We are excited to add waterborne products to our growing Tufcote portfolio. Their formulation offers building industries, such as healthcare offices, hospitals, and schools, a cost-effective coating that is USDA approved for use in areas with incidental food contact that is easy to apply, delivers outstanding adhesion, and variable gloss levels.

John Corry, Axalta Product Director, Industrial North America

Related Stories

Tufcote Hydro 2.1 HG waterborne acrylic topcoat comprises of a volatile organic compound (VOC) level of 2.1 lbs/gal (250 g/l) and is available in an extensive range of colors with high gloss, satin, flat and semi-gloss finishes. It has been suggested for use with new Tufcote Hydro 2.1 PR, which is a waterborne acrylic fast-drying primer that is capable of offering long-term protection.

Tufcote Hydro LV HG is a 0.8 lbs/gal (100 g/l) VOC waterborne quick-dry high gloss acrylic topcoat with exceptional adhesion properties and it has been formulated for use with new Tufcote Hydro LV PR, a waterborne, rust-inhibitive primer designed for delivering good flexibility and outstanding adhesion.

The water-based formulation of Tufcote Hydro LV HG and Tufcote Hydro 2.1 HG series products makes them an environmentally responsible choice because of low levels of flammability and toxicity.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Optical Metrology has found increased demands for difficult environments and increased data storing capabilities. AZoM spoke Dr. Peter de Groot, of ZYGO, about his thoughts and expertise surrounding the subject and how he feels ZYGO will lead the industry moving forward.

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Fungilab’s main focus since its establishment has been to research, develop and manufacture the most advanced viscometers in order to offer our clients the highest and most accurate performance in the viscosity measurement. In this interview, AZoM speaks to Fungilab CEO, Ernest Buira.

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Using New Techniques to Understand Corrosion

In this interview, Professor Philip Withers, Regius Professor of Material at The University of Manchester, talks to AZoM about the ESPRC Prosperity Partnership project he is leading, and how it is tackling the problem of corrosion.

Using New Techniques to Understand Corrosion

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »