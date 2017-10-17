Axalta Launches a New Industrial Tufcote™ Product Line

Axalta Coating Systems has expanded its industrial Tufcote™ product line with Tufcote Hydro 2.1 HG and Tufcote Hydro LV HG waterborne acrylic products.

The latest collection of waterborne coatings has been formulated in order to meet the demand for economy industrial products and may be used on metal, wood and plastic surfaces in hospitals, libraries, schools, wineries and hotels.

Axalta launches Tufcote Hydro waterborne acrylic product lines for buildings and machinery in the economy industrial market. (Photo: Axalta)

We are excited to add waterborne products to our growing Tufcote portfolio. Their formulation offers building industries, such as healthcare offices, hospitals, and schools, a cost-effective coating that is USDA approved for use in areas with incidental food contact that is easy to apply, delivers outstanding adhesion, and variable gloss levels. John Corry, Axalta Product Director, Industrial North America

Tufcote Hydro 2.1 HG waterborne acrylic topcoat comprises of a volatile organic compound (VOC) level of 2.1 lbs/gal (250 g/l) and is available in an extensive range of colors with high gloss, satin, flat and semi-gloss finishes. It has been suggested for use with new Tufcote Hydro 2.1 PR, which is a waterborne acrylic fast-drying primer that is capable of offering long-term protection.

Tufcote Hydro LV HG is a 0.8 lbs/gal (100 g/l) VOC waterborne quick-dry high gloss acrylic topcoat with exceptional adhesion properties and it has been formulated for use with new Tufcote Hydro LV PR, a waterborne, rust-inhibitive primer designed for delivering good flexibility and outstanding adhesion.

The water-based formulation of Tufcote Hydro LV HG and Tufcote Hydro 2.1 HG series products makes them an environmentally responsible choice because of low levels of flammability and toxicity.