Freeman Technology is pleased to announce the release of ‘Capsule Filling’.

In the pharmaceutical industry, the blending of a small fraction of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) with a bulk excipient, and the subsequent processing through various unit operations, is an essential part of many manufacturing processes. The way that the blend behaves in downstream processes will be a function of the properties of the components of that blend.

Formulations delivered in capsule form require suitable characteristics to ensure a precise and accurate fill of the dosing capsule. This application note presents a study using the FT4 Powder Rheometer™ to evaluate three powdered formulations used in the production of a Dry Powder Inhaler product. Properties that were conducive to good performance in a dosator were quantified, enabling formulations that will result in high quality final products to be specified.

Please click here to view or download the application note.