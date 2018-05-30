SPECTRO Analytical Instruments to Showcase Next-Generation ICP/XRF Analyzer Technologies at ACHEMA 2018, in Hall 4.2, Stand J8

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments will showcase its next-generation ICP-OES and ED-XRF analyzer technologies —delivering advanced performance, productivity, and savings — at ACHEMA 2018, Hall 4.2, stand J8.

Both inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) and energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (XRF) technologies have seen dramatic improvements in recent years. In particular, two recently upgraded SPECTRO flagship instruments showcase these advances: the SPECTRO ARCOS ICP-OES analyzer and the SPECTRO XEPOS ED-XRF analyzer. SPECTRO will feature both at ACHEMA 2018 — as well as highlight its new ICP-OES analyzer software package.

SPECTRO ARCOS high-resolution ICP-OES analyzer represents the pinnacle of productivity and performance as the first and only spectrometer featuring the fast, convenient selection of axial plasma or radial plasma observation in a single instrument — without any optical compromise. The analyzer delivers dramatically improved sensitivity, stability, and precision — at lower operating costs.

SPECTRO XEPOS ED-XRF spectrometer represents a quantum leap in ED-XRF technology, providing breakthrough advances in the multi-elemental analysis of major, minor, and trace element concentrations. New developments in excitation and detection — introduced with the SPECTRO XEPOS analyzer — deliver outstanding sensitivity and detection limits and yield remarkable gains in precision and accuracy.

Also at ACHEMA 2018, SPECTRO will demonstrate its all-new SPECTRO ICP Analyzer Pro software package for the latest models of its SPECTROBLUE and SPECTRO ARCOS ICP-OES analyzers. The new software delivers a greatly improved and more-intuitive user experience, plus unequaled ease and speed for the rapid retrieval and processing of results with total traceability.

For more information, join SPECTRO at ACHEMA 2018 in s 4.2, stand J8. To schedule a demonstration of any featured SPECTRO solution, visit

http://icp-oes.spectro.com/new-analyzer-software

For additional information about next-generation SPECTRO ICP-OES solutions, view the video, “What do you need in an analyzer?” or download the white paper, “Four reasons to upgrade to next-generation ICP-OES technology.”

For additional information about SPECTRO ED-XRF advancements, view the video, “Why upgrade your ED-XRF analyzer?” or download the white paper, “Five reasons for upgrading to a next-generation ED-XRF analyzer.”

