SEMICON WEST 2018 is just 1 month away! The tradeshow will take place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, July 10 to 12. YINCAE hopes you will stop by our Booth 5269 to learn more about YINCAE and the innovative products we have to offer.

YINCAE has a wide range of materials varying from the World’s first commercial diamond underfill, to a high filler-load underfill that have the ability to flow into small gaps at room temperature, a solder joint encapsulant paste that has low temperature reflow and high pull strength at high temperature (300℃), a reflowable (filled) underfill that is excellent for micro-bump wafer level and last but not least, a mold underfill with a 90% filler load able to flow into 25μm gap without external force.

YINCAE team are eager to reconvene with our longtime clients and to make new connections as well. The YINCAE staff wants to hear about your latest work and to tell you about ours. In a consultative approach, our team helps clients identify material and application issues and then recommend appropriate product solutions.

YINCAE Advanced Materials hopes that you will join us at the conference to learn more. YINCAE has exclusive products that no other company has developed and can tailor materials to meet your project needs.

If you would like to schedule a meeting with the YINCAE team, please reach out to us at [email protected] You can also get more information by visiting our website through the following link: www.yincae.com.

About TINCAE Advanced Materials

Founded in 2005 & headquartered in Albany, New York, YINCAE Advanced Materials is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-performance coatings, adhesives and electronic materials used in the microchip & optoelectronic devices. YINCAE products provide new technologies to support manufacturing processes from wafer level, package level, board level and final devices while facilitating smarter and faster production and supporting green initiatives.