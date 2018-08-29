Indium Corporation to Feature InFORMS® Reinforced Solder Preforms at IMAPS 2018

Indium Corporation will feature its reinforced solder alloy fabrications, InFORMS ®, at IMAPS 2018, Oct. 8-11 in Pasadena, Calif.
InFORMS® solder preforms
Indium Corporation is redefining solder with its InFORMS
® solder preforms. InFORMS ® are a composite preform consisting of solder with a reinforcing matrix. This results in:
Improved mechanical and thermal reliability
Uniform bondline thickness
Low-voiding performance
InFORMS
® do more than just bond two surfaces. These solder preforms are designed to address some specific challenges to the power electronics industry.
InFORMS
® provide engineers with an enhanced material for the development of more reliable and higher performance modules. Due to the planarity improvements and stand-off tolerances, the package design becomes more predictable. In addition, stronger and more dependable joints allow for high power densities.
For more information about InFORMS
®, visit www.indium.com/informs or visit us at booth #722.
