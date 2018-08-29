Indium Corporation to Feature InFORMS® Reinforced Solder Preforms at IMAPS 2018

Indium Corporation will feature its reinforced solder alloy fabrications, InFORMS®, at IMAPS 2018, Oct. 8-11 in Pasadena, Calif.

InFORMS® solder preforms

Indium Corporation is redefining solder with its InFORMS® solder preforms. InFORMS® are a composite preform consisting of solder with a reinforcing matrix. This results in:

Improved mechanical and thermal reliability

Uniform bondline thickness

Low-voiding performance

InFORMS® do more than just bond two surfaces. These solder preforms are designed to address some specific challenges to the power electronics industry.

InFORMS® provide engineers with an enhanced material for the development of more reliable and higher performance modules. Due to the planarity improvements and stand-off tolerances, the package design becomes more predictable. In addition, stronger and more dependable joints allow for high power densities.

For more information about InFORMS®, visit www.indium.com/informs or visit us at booth #722.

Source: http://www.indium.com/