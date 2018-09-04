SLM Solutions Presents: Additive Manufacturing Technology for the Maritime Industry at SMM 2018

SLM Solutions Group AG will present metal-based additive manufacturing technology at the world's leading trade fair for the maritime industry in Hamburg. From September 4 to 7, 2018, SLM Solutions will be showcasing additive manufacturing in hall B6, booth 224 under the motto "Maritime 3D Printing Show Area @ SMM" together with four other exhibitors.

SMM is the world's no. 1 trade fair in the maritime sector. It provides a unique platform for those who want to interact with key players and help shape the future of the maritime industry. Current topics such as Smart Shipping and Industry 4.0 and, for the first time, a special show on 3D printing are on the agenda of the maritime world trade fair SMM from September 4 to 7, 2018.

Metal-based additive manufacturing is one of the key technologies for the production of functional prototypes, series components and components in various industries. Similar to the automotive industry or the aerospace industry, the maritime industry is now focusing on 3D printing.

SLM Solutions will present the current state of development in selective laser melting technology in Hamburg. At booth 224 in Hall B6, the Lübeck-based company will show the entire process chain (closed loop) of generative manufacturing with the SLM®280 2.0: from data generation to the melting process and all the way to powder recovery and recycling. The SLM®280 2.0 is the ideal "all-purpose system" for both R+D areas as well as for production of highly complex components using SLM® procedures. The machine fulfills customers' demands for compact, quality- and cost-optimized solutions. The experts from SLM Solutions will also present consumable materials, software solutions, comprehensive services and manufactured components.

In addition to the exhibition, SLM Solutions will actively shape the conference program with a contribution on additive manufacturing. At 11 a.m. on September 4 and at 2 p.m. on September 6, visitors to the trade fair will learn how the maritime industry can benefit from automotive experience in metal-based 3D printing. Ralf Frohwerk, Global Head of Business Development at SLM Solutions Group AG, will provide an overview of metal-based additive manufacturing and the opportunities this technology offers the maritime industry. With solid experience in the automotive industry, he will focus on important aspects that are of great importance to the maritime world.

"We consider ourselves as pioneers and stimulators in the sector of manufacturing technology for many industries ranging from automotive and engineering to medical and aerospace", Mr. Frohwerk stated. "The maritime sector is also beginning to deal with this technology. SLM® technology reveals opportunities for many maritime companies, because it allows for designs of previously unimaginable complexity that cannot be achieved by conventional techniques. We are looking forward to many interesting discussions at SMM 2018!”

Source: https://slm-solutions.com/