Kaman Announces the AMADEUS

The Memory Division of Kaman Precision Products, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacture of digital storage systems and media for military and aerospace applications, announces the AMADEUS – the Advanced Memory and Data Exchange Universal System. The AMADEUS includes the Model 9740 Multi-Port® data transfer unit which includes four removable memory cards (RMC) and a mini-Ground Station Adapter (GSA). The Model 9740 provides simultaneous data interface over 10GB Ethernet, Mil-Std 1553, RS-232/422 as well as options to record multiple SMPTE 292 and NTSC (RS-170) video/audio channels.

Each Kaman RMC boasts a capacity of 2TB with AES 256 encrypted data-at-rest. This small card is packaged in a rugged and hermetically sealed stainless steel case and moves data at blinding speeds. The pocket sized GSA facilitates expeditionary operations and enables the operator to connect with virtually any computer via USB 3.0 in order to rapidly exchange pre-and post-mission data. AMADEUS is engineered to align with Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACETM) and flawlessly perform in the harshest military, aerospace, and industrial environments.

Kaman Memory continues to aggressively purse innovative enhancements that will improve capacity, read/write exchange rates, state-of-the-art data security, favorable size, weight, power, and a modular design that can support a number of unique and ever-changing customer requirements. Kaman Memory experts look forward to discussing current products and invite visitors to assess the capabilities of the new products.

Source: http://www.kamansensors.com