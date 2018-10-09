Posted in | Materials Testing

Inspect Wafers Straight from the FOUP with the New Nordson DAGE Quadra® W8 Automated Wafer X-Ray Inspection System

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, UK — 9th October 2018 — Nordson DAGE, a division of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN), announces the launch of Quadra® W8, a versatile lab-based solution for wafer-level inspection offering industry-leading magnification and image quality. Integrated dual port EFEM provides complete wafer protection by removing any manual wafer handling so operators can inspect wafer level quality directly from the FOUP.

The Aspire® 6.7 MP detector, advanced image enhancement filters and completely integrated image chain reveal defects as small as 0.1 µm, enabling Quadra W8 to create unbeatable images that make it possible to see even the tiniest details and find defects quickly.

Use W8 to:

  • Check shape, fill level and voiding in TSV through silicon vias.
  • Inspect build quality, wire bonds, component alignment, and solder & adhesive voiding during MEMS manufacture.
  • Check for bump presence, shape, position and voiding in wafer bumps.
  • Find defects such as cold joints, head in pillow, and misalignment in 2.5D & 3D wafer-level packages.

Mark Flain, Nordson DAGE Business Director – X-ray, commented, “Quadra W8 is an invaluable addition to Nordson DAGE’s product lineup. The Quadra W8 allows our customers to manually inspect semiconductor wafers straight from a FOUP, guaranteeing wafer cleanliness by avoiding human contact. The Quadra W8 also allows real-time monitoring of quality using AIR (Automatic Inspection Routines) utilizing the customer SECS/GEM protocol.

W8 is SEMI S2, S8 compliant and offers SECS/GEM factory host integration for tracking and control. Intuitive Gensys® software combined with AIR routines for automated image acquisition and mouse point and click control enable occasional users and experienced operators to see incredible X-ray images quickly, easily and with minimal training.

About Nordson

DAGE Headquartered in Aylesbury, UK, Nordson DAGE is a unit of the Nordson Corporation and manufactures and supports a complete range of award winning digital X-ray inspection systems and bond test equipment for the printed circuit board assembly and semiconductor industries. For more information, visit www.nordsondage.com.

About Nordson Corporation Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. These products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in nearly 40 countries.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Analysing Kratos – Leading surface analysis

AZoNetwork speaks to Dr Chris Blomfield about the history and future of Kratos analytical a leading surface analysis company and how the important their user meetings are

Analysing Kratos – Leading surface analysis

Ionicon, the past, present and future for PTR-MS

A talk with Lukas Maerk, CEO of Ionicon on the company's history how the field of PTR-MS has developed and their contributions to the field of analyses and what the future holds.

Ionicon, the past, present and future for PTR-MS

Graphene: Where Next?

An interview with Professor Sir Konstantin ‘Kostya’ Novoselov, discussing the novel applications of graphene and bringing this fascinating material to market.

Graphene: Where Next?
N/Protein Analyzer - Rapid MAX N Exceed

N/Protein Analyzer - Rapid MAX N Exceed

Elementar’s Rapid MAX N Exceed is the first N/protein analyzer that functions according to the Dumas method. By utilizing the highly successful EAS REGAINER® technology, this analyzer can be used for larger sample weights all the while maintaining the highest laboratory efficiency rates at significantly reduced prices per sample.

From
Chillgard® 5000 - Refrigerant Leak Monitor

Chillgard® 5000 - Refrigerant Leak Monitor

The Chillgard® 5000 Refrigerant Leak Monitor provides users with constant and early detection of refrigerant gas leaks that may be present in mechanical equipment rooms.

From
FTIR Spectrometer - Nicolet iS5

FTIR Spectrometer - Nicolet iS5

Bring the Thermo Scientific™ Nicolet™ iS™5 FTIR Spectrometer where users need answers most — from their busy lab to the production floor to the warehouse.

From

More Content from Nordson DAGE

See all content from Nordson DAGE