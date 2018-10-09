Inspect Wafers Straight from the FOUP with the New Nordson DAGE Quadra® W8 Automated Wafer X-Ray Inspection System

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, UK — 9th October 2018 — Nordson DAGE, a division of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN), announces the launch of Quadra® W8, a versatile lab-based solution for wafer-level inspection offering industry-leading magnification and image quality. Integrated dual port EFEM provides complete wafer protection by removing any manual wafer handling so operators can inspect wafer level quality directly from the FOUP.

The Aspire® 6.7 MP detector, advanced image enhancement filters and completely integrated image chain reveal defects as small as 0.1 µm, enabling Quadra W8 to create unbeatable images that make it possible to see even the tiniest details and find defects quickly.

Use W8 to:

Check shape, fill level and voiding in TSV through silicon vias.

Inspect build quality, wire bonds, component alignment, and solder & adhesive voiding during MEMS manufacture.

Check for bump presence, shape, position and voiding in wafer bumps.

Find defects such as cold joints, head in pillow, and misalignment in 2.5D & 3D wafer-level packages.

Mark Flain, Nordson DAGE Business Director – X-ray, commented, “Quadra W8 is an invaluable addition to Nordson DAGE’s product lineup. The Quadra W8 allows our customers to manually inspect semiconductor wafers straight from a FOUP, guaranteeing wafer cleanliness by avoiding human contact. The Quadra W8 also allows real-time monitoring of quality using AIR (Automatic Inspection Routines) utilizing the customer SECS/GEM protocol.”

W8 is SEMI S2, S8 compliant and offers SECS/GEM factory host integration for tracking and control. Intuitive Gensys® software combined with AIR routines for automated image acquisition and mouse point and click control enable occasional users and experienced operators to see incredible X-ray images quickly, easily and with minimal training.

About Nordson

DAGE Headquartered in Aylesbury, UK, Nordson DAGE is a unit of the Nordson Corporation and manufactures and supports a complete range of award winning digital X-ray inspection systems and bond test equipment for the printed circuit board assembly and semiconductor industries. For more information, visit www.nordsondage.com.

About Nordson Corporation Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. These products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in nearly 40 countries.