Nordson’s Latest Acquisition, Optical Control Recognized as One of Germany’s Fastest Growing Technology Companies

Optical control, now part of Nordson DAGE, has received the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award. optical control was recognized for its significant sales growth over the last four fiscal years [2015-2018]. Optical control has been on the market since 2013 with an X-ray scanner and the corresponding intelligent software technology, which makes it possible to count electronic components contact-free and fully automatically. The optical control technology, developed in-house, made a significant contribution to this sales growth.

Wolfgang Peter (Business Director Nordson DAGE X-ray Counting) and Stefanie Rüdell (Marketing Communications Manager Nordson DAGE X-ray Counting)

Wolfgang Peter, Business Director of Nordson DAGE X-ray Counting systems, is pleased by the incredible growth of optical controls. He explains, "After some years of persuasion in the electronics industry, the acceptance of the financial benefits from using the X-ray scanner Assure™ in SMD production has gone through the roof, especially in recent years. Assure™ is now standard equipment in electronics production and can be found in almost every major electronics group. This is also the reason why Nordson acquired optical control this year and wants to expand it on an international level. Nordson has been the market leader for precision technologies in the electronics sector for decades and supports innovation to stay ahead.”

"Through our expertise as consultants, we at Deloitte know that hardly any industry today can do without technology," explains Dr. Andreas Gentner, Partner and Head of Technology, Media & Telecommunications EMEA at Deloitte. "Innovative technology makes us fit for the future across all industries, provides customers with attractive offers and thus strengthens Germany as a business location.”

Source: https://www.nordson.com/en/