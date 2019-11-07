Posted in | Business | Electronics | Events

Introducing Assure™, the New X-ray Component Counter from Nordson DAGE

Nordson DAGE, a division of the Nordson Corporation is proud to announce the launch of Assure™, the most intelligent, simplest, fastest and most reliable way to implement live component inventory management into your organization.

Inventory knowledge is essential for modern industry. Whether you are a SMT manufacturer, supplier or broker, live assurance of correct inventory in your MRP system at all times minimizes stock, labor, errors and costs ensuring customer confidence and trust to keep SMT lines running efficiently.

Developed by our team in Eckental, north of Nuremberg, Germany, Assure is intelligent, simple, fast, and trustworthy, enabling you to increase productivity, minimize component shortage and SMT line downtime, multiple set-ups and expensive additional component procurement and safety stock.

Intelligent: Counting components should not require hours of programming. Assure is a true plug-and-play solution which uses advanced algorithms to identify new components and does not rely on libraries or reliance on “cloud-only” support.

Simple: One button operation and an intuitive touchscreen interface means users can learn Assure within minutes. Installation is easy with an exceptionally small footprint and system weight.

Fast: Optimized for speed, Assure counts components fast regardless of how full or empty the reel is. Process inventory sooner and minimize labor time and cost.

Trust: Assure validates results immediately and automatically with accuracy exceeding 99.9% on most components, guaranteeing the quality of the count and simultaneously updating your ERP and inventory storage systems.

“Assure is an invaluable addition to Nordson’s X-ray product range” explains Mark Flain, X-ray Director at Nordson DAGE. “Assure guarantees our customers have precise knowledge of their inventory at all times, keeping their SMT lines running.”

See the latest Assure models featuring complete automated handling and meeting Industry 4.0 standards at the Nordson Test & Inspection stand (Hall A2, Stand 445), the ASYS stand (Hall A3, Stand 227), and the JUKI / ESSEGI stand (Hall A3, Stand 139).

Source: http://www.nordson.com/en/divisions/dage/

