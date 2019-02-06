Rotherham based AESSEAL wins prestigious national business award

AESSEAL, a Rotherham based manufacturer that specialises in the design and manufacture of mechanical seals and support systems, has won national recognition at this year’s prestigious EEF Future Manufacturing Awards.

AESSEAL won the Developing Future Talent award, sponsored by Randstad Inhouse Services. This award recognises the manufacturer that has done the most across the country to build skills, talent and develop their employees internally and promote engineering and manufacturing careers through activities within the community.

AESSEAL won the regional round of judging back in November and was up against stiff competition from a range of innovative businesses, both small and large. It was selected by a panel of judges drawn from business leaders, industry experts and academics after impressing them, stating: “This company demonstrated a multi-faceted approach to developing young talent within the sector. This included a schools outreach programme, an award-winning manufacturing apprenticeship programme, support for initiatives to attract and support women in engineering, and a dedicated team including a member of the Enterprise Adviser Network, Prince’s Trust Mosaic Mentors and apprentice ambassadors.”

Michael Rich, Test House Manager at AESSEAL says: “This award is testament to our hard working and dedicated team, and we are delighted to have won. We put a lot of work into developing our people and to be recognised for this is magnificent. I’m thrilled that we have former apprentices here with me tonight celebrating this award.”

Sally Cleary, Managing Director of Randstad In-house Services said: "The competition within this category was fierce, the entries were truly inspirational and is testament to the talent the industry is nurturing. As an in-house recruitment partner to so many of the UK's manufacturers, we work hard to support our clients in providing solutions within the sector skills shortages. This is why it was so important for Randstad to be part of the recognition of future proofing inspiring talent and celebrate and share in your success stories. I'd like to thank all of the finalists and congratulate AESSEAL on their win on the night. AESSEAL is a great role model to entice more talent into manufacturing."

Stephen Phipson, CEO at EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation said: “Developing future talent is vital for all manufacturers. The sector is changing at a phenomenal pace so I encourage other manufacturers’ to take a leaf out of AESSEAL’s book by taking positive steps in up skilling their workforce and preparing for change.”

For more information about the awards visit: www.eef.org.uk/awards/.