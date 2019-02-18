PEFTEC 2019 Conference & Exhibition Expanded

PEFTEC 2019 has been expanded to include a full Process Analysis Conference, as well as the hugely popular Analytical Conference. In addition, both conferences will merge for a joint session on ‘Big Data/Big Analysis’.

Taking place on 22nd & 23rd May at the Rotterdam Ahoy exhibition centre in the Netherlands, PEFTEC 2019 (www.peftec.com) will be the 3rd international conference and exhibition on testing and monitoring in oil, petrochemical, refining and environmental applications. Organiser Marcus Pattison says: “With expanded conferences, a new venue, and as the only major European analytical conference and exhibition this year, PEFTEC 2019 will provide a unique opportunity for visitors.

“The new larger Exhibition will provide access to innovation from over 250 world-leading companies, and the Conferences will provide the latest information on process monitoring and control, regulations, standards, methods, technologies, and analytical techniques, in addition to case studies and reports on current research.”

The Analytical Conference will cover the latest developments in mass spectrometry as well as recent developments in GC and GCxGC applications with a range of detection systems including the barrier ionisation discharge detector, MS and VUV spectroscopy.

The Process Analysis Conference will include sessions on process gas analysis using online techniques such as GC, Optical Feedback Cavity Enhanced Absorption Spectroscopy, VUV Spectroscopy and Open Path FTIR. Presentations will address the re-emergence of Supercritical Fluid Chromatography as well as the application of both molecular and atomic spectroscopic techniques. There will also be presentations on process liquid analysis applications using a range of spectrometric, chromatographic and sensor based technologies.

PEFTEC will also incorporate an Industrial Methane Measurement Conference featuring a wide variety of speakers reporting on projects and technologies involved with initiatives to measure and mitigate global methane emissions.

PEFTEC 2019 will be a ‘must go’ event for anyone involved with analytical chemistry, quality control, research, process development and control. The exhibition will provide an ideal opportunity to meet existing and prospective instrumentation and service providers – all under one roof at the same time.

