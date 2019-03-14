The FT4 Powder Rheometer® was designed with one purpose in mind - to characterise the rheology, or flow properties, of powders. This remains a primary function today, but the instrument, accessories and methodologies have been continuously developed to the point where the FT4 is now considered a universal powder flow tester.

In powder processing, analytical data is a primary driver of progress towards better products and more efficient manufacturing practice. Instruments that deliver novel, unique and relevant information enable an enhanced understanding of powder behaviour making it possible to solve problems that are otherwise intractable, potentially transforming profitability. For nearly twenty years, Freeman Technology have learned about some of the most demanding powder processing challenges and how the FT4 has facilitated their solution.

The whitepaper, “Profitable Powder Processing – Enhancing Efficiency with the FT4 Powder Rheometer”, summarises some of the key reasons that most often justify an investment in an FT4 Powder Rheometer, highlighting the rewards made accessible by the data the instrument generates. Experience has shown that by boosting efficiency, from R&D to manufacture, the FT4 can contribute significantly to greater profitability.

To download your copy please visit the Freeman Technology website.