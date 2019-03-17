Lamborghini to Use Carbon’s Digital Manufacturing Platform to Produce Auto Parts

Carbon® has announced its strategic automotive parts production partnership with Lamborghini using its Carbon Digital Light Synthesis™ (DLS™) technology.

Lamborghini’s first production parts using Carbon’s technology are:

A new textured fuel cap with the Urus label and

A clip component for an air duct

Both parts are on Lamborghini’s Super SUV, the Urus model, which was first introduced in 2018.

Developing Durable Products Smarter & Faster

Carbon is making advances in software, hardware and material science to pave the way for a digital manufacturing revolution. Carbon Digital Light Synthesis™ (DLS™) technology uses light and oxygen to rapidly produce products from a pool of resin. This innovative approach uses over-the-air software updates combined with connected, data-centric hardware and innovative materials to enable designers and engineers to produce previously un-makeable products, both economically and at mass scale.

Stefan Gramse, Chief Procurement Officer of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A said, “Through our extensive procurement research, we found that many of our vehicle components were ideal candidates for digital manufacturing,”

“By partnering with Carbon, we are designing on the means of production, which allows us to produce more durable products smarter, faster, and more efficiently, while also substantially accelerating our time to market. We are looking forward to a sustainable, successful partnership with Carbon.”

Leveraging Carbon printers and DLS technology, Lamborghini, in close collaboration with Volkswagen’s Electronic Research Lab, represented by Nikolai Reimer, Senior Vice President and Executive Director, is redesigning many of the parts to develop light-weight, durable, end-use option for its:

Vehicle interior

Mirror assembly, and

Accessory components

Carbon’s durable Epoxy (EPX) 82 material is proven to withstand the high pressures, temperature requirements, as well as impact strength, needed for such applications. Powered by Carbon, Lamborghini can now produce higher quality, lighter-weight parts, at scale and more efficiently.

Digital Manufacturing Solution Offers Freedom to Design

“Carbon’s digital manufacturing solution empowers companies like Lamborghini with the freedom to design and build better products on the means of production,” said Dr. Joseph DeSimone, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbon.

“The automotive industry shows significant promise for using digital fabrication for production at scale, and our partnership with Lamborghini is a perfect example of the kind of innovation you can achieve when you fuse design, manufacturability and engineering all into one.”

Carbon’s unique subscription-based model allows for close alignment with customers’ business needs by providing regular over-the-air software updates, continuous education and training programs, and one-to-one customer service. This results in deep partnerships with customers opening up new business models across a variety of industries.

Some of the recent proof-points of how Carbon’s digital manufacturing platform helps companies across a range of industries re-imagine products include:

The adidas Futurecraft 4D running shoe

Ford’s new end-use automotive parts, and

Riddell’s Speedflex Precision Diamond football helmet

Source: https://www.carbon3d.com/