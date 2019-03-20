SABIC Exhibits Digital Composites Manufacturing Line & TPC Tapes at JEC World 2019

SABIC is highlighting the most recent accomplishments that propel its long-term strategy in enabling the mass adoption of advanced thermoplastic composites at JEC World 2019 (Hall 6, stand P12).

The company has achieved important milestones with:

Its cutting-edge Digital Composites Manufacturing line for automated, large-scale laminate production, in partnership with Airborne; and

for automated, large-scale laminate production, in partnership with Airborne; and New applications using versatile UDMAX™ unidirectional, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite tape

This multi-pronged approach is helping to overcome traditional challenges and drive broader adoption of thermoplastic composite technology in applications across global industries including:

Consumer electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Sporting goods

Healthcare and

Mass transportation

From an industry collaboration perspective, SABIC has recently become a member of CompositesNL for expanded collaboration and advocacy to advance the composites industry from The Netherlands.

Gino Francato Global Business Leader, Advanced Composites, SABIC said, “Creating the right conditions for broader adoption of thermoplastic composites requires major advancements on multiple levels,”

“Taking the lead on this, SABIC is implementing a holistic global strategy. From our revolutionary new Digital Composites Manufacturing line to the adoption of our advanced UDMAX™ thermoplastic composite tapes in several industries to our active involvement in industry associations and more, each initiative we have undertaken is playing an important part. We are confident that as this strategy continues to unfold it will significantly move the needle in diversifying thermoplastic composite applications, for the benefit of our customers.”

Wide-ranging Applications of Fiber-reinforced TPC Tapes

SABIC is displaying at JEC World 2019 several applications that highlight the versatility of UDMAX™ fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite tapes. These extremely strong, lightweight materials feature SABIC’s proprietary high-pressure fiber impregnation technology (HPFIT™).

They can be laminated and stamped, compression molded, thermoformed and wound – with or without injection overmolding. To demonstrate this diversity, the company is displaying UDMAX™ tape applications from the automotive, consumer products and industrial sectors. They include an interior bulkhead and a sandwich panel for light commercial vehicles, protective accessories for tree climbing footwear and multi-layer membrane pipes for air filtration.

A highlight of the SABIC stand is the bulkhead for light commercial vehicles (LCV), which is produced using a highly efficient, one-shot process of lamination and low-pressure molding. As the replacement for a traditional metalized component, it reduces mass by 35 percent, which may help to promote better fuel economy, reduce emissions, allow larger payloads and facilitate assembly.

Automated, Digitized Manufacturing

Also at JEC World, SABIC is providing an advanced look at its new Digital Composites Manufacturing line using 360-degree virtual reality. Called “Innovations of Scale,” this display is an immersive experience that helps to demonstrate key aspects of the line, which has successfully completed its pilot phase and is transitioning to full-scale production.

This automated, digital system is designed for rapid, custom-made, large-scale manufacturing of consistent, high quality laminates made from SABIC’s composites.

Innovation Award Finalist

In recognition of its cutting-edge concepts and technologies, including robotics, the Digital Composites Manufacturing line was named one of the three finalists in the “Industry & Engineering” category of the 2019 JEC Innovation Awards. The manufacturing line’s innovative technologies can be seen in its three major systems:

Front-end system featuring high-speed feeding of UD tapes, which are fully inspected, laminated and welded. Tapes can be spliced in process. Press system, for high speed consolidation with fully automated product transfer and handling of press plates. The consolidation system is loaded and unloaded by robots and can consolidate four laminates in a 1-minute cycle. Back-end system that automatically separates the laminates from the press plates and trims and inspects them.

Industry Collaboration - CompositesNL

As a new member of CompositesNL, SABIC is now part of an industry association that represents the interests of organizations in The Netherlands that are involved in the development, manufacture, maintenance and reuse of products that use composite technology. Among the many topics addressed by CompositesNL are sustainability and recycling, which are highly relevant to SABIC’s expertise, research and focus.

“The Netherlands is a country that has an extensive value chain, stimulates competencies in thermoplastic composites, and is willing to invest in innovation. Our membership in CompositesNL will help us to further promote our collaboration with both SMEs and large companies in advancing the technology and adoption of composites.” - said Francato.

