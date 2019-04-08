Double Masters Awards for ‘Large’ Metal Recycling ‘Family’ Business

Ward, the Derbyshire-based metal, recycling and waste management specialist, is celebrating more award success by scooping another two awards this month at the first East Midlands Business Masters Awards with TheBusinessDesk.com.

Ward collecting the Large Business of the Year award at the BusinessDesk.com Business Masters.

In front of a packed audience of nearly 300 business leaders, owners and advisers at Nottingham’s Crowne Plaza, Ward was presented with ‘Large Company of the Year’ and also ‘Family Business of the Year’ for 2019.

From nearly 200 entries, the Masters judging panel selected the finalists in 13 different categories honouring businesses of all sizes, from all over the region. Ward was recognised as a finalist across four categories including ‘Large Business of the Year’, ‘Investment’, ‘International Trade’ and the ’Family Business of the Year’ categories.

The judges were impressed with both the scope of Ward's work and the manner in which the company was displaying continuous growth across the board.

Sam Metcalf, chair of the judging panel and editor of TheBusinessDesk.com, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Ward. The company is without doubt an impressive outfit - this much was shown at the East Midlands Masters Awards where it was a very popular winner in two hard-fought categories.

“Our judges were impressed with every aspect of the company's growth story - long may it continue. For myself, I look forward to following Ward's expansion journey as it continues to mark itself out as a true powerhouse of the East Midlands economy.”

On winning both awards, Donald Ward, Commercial Manager at Ward said: “This is an incredible achievement for team Ward. We are overwhelmed, but doubly proud that all our hard work has been recognised as both a family business and a large business – which can at times be difficult to balance. We’ve had a great year of growth and we have lots of exciting things in the pipeline for 2019, including a new range of artic lorries, new metal shredding equipment and expansion of our metal export capabilities at Immingham dock. Thank you to the Business Desk team and the judging panel. A great night all round.”

At the end of last year, Ward was also crowned Family Business of the Year 2018 at the Midlands Family Business Awards, as well as the Fastest Growing Family Business. Building on this achievement, the firm will now go forward at the National finals for ‘Family Business of the Year’.

