NEO Tech to Focus on Space-Qualified Capabilities during Space Tech Expo 2019

NEO Tech, a leading provider of manufacturing technology and supply chain solutions for brand name OEMs in the industrial, medical and mil/aero markets, announces that it will highlight its high-reliability microelectronics solutions and higher level integration experience at the 2019 Space Tech Expo, which is scheduled to take place May 21-22, 2019 at the Pasadena Convention Center in California.

NEO Tech has been working with NASA partners, defense primes and aerospace companies that serve the Space and Satellite market for many decades, and has a long history of building high-reliability electronic assemblies for this market’s demanding needs.

During the exhibition, NEO Tech will feature a range of its space-qualified microelectronics, RF components and higher level integration experience including:

Packaging: aluminum, Kovar, titanium, ceramic

Substrates: thick film, direct bond copper, LTCC, HTCC, Aluminum Nitride

RF Filters: lowpass/bandpass, tunable, waveguide/coaxial/ceramic, multiplexers, attenuators, isolators/circulators, frequency multipliers, power dividers/combiners

Microelectronics: hybrid microcircuits, MCM/similar devices

High-level assemblies such as the Li-Ion batteries being deployed on the International Space Station.

Additionally, the company will discuss its space certifications and manufacturing facilities. With more than 40 years of experience in high-reliability space-qualified products, NEO Tech has emerged as North America’s largest microelectronics assembly services provider.

