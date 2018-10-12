NEO Tech Achieves Milestone - Completes Three Millionth Crestron Product Build

NEO Tech announces that it built its three millionth product for Crestron Electronics Inc. The milestone was achieved earlier this month.

Arturo Mendiola, VP of Operations at NEO Tech, said, “We are pleased to have built our three millionth unit for Crestron. This is a significant achievement for our team, and we are proud to continue our relationship with such a committed partner.”

NEO Tech is one of Crestron’s strategic electronics manufacturing and supply partners that enables the company to deliver integrated technology solutions to automate and control buildings. These solutions provide greater comfort, convenience and security to the government, business and universities that use the Crestron products.

Keith James, Director of Strategic Supply Chain and Mfg. Ops. at Crestron Electronics, Inc., said, “NEO Tech’s ability to execute and can-do attitude has been an important key to the success of our relationship. The milestone achieved this month is a result of the synergy and teamwork between our teams.”

Based in Rockleigh, NJ, Crestron Electronics, Inc. has created automation solutions that improve efficiency and productivity since 1971. The company engineers solutions for every market including control systems, audio/video distribution, lighting control, enterprise management systems, GUI design software and more. Visit www.crestron.com to find out more about Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Source: https://www.neotech.com/