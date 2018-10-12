Posted in | Business

NEO Tech Achieves Milestone - Completes Three Millionth Crestron Product Build

NEO Tech announces that it built its three millionth product for Crestron Electronics Inc. The milestone was achieved earlier this month.

Related Stories

Arturo Mendiola, VP of Operations at NEO Tech, said, “We are pleased to have built our three millionth unit for Crestron. This is a significant achievement for our team, and we are proud to continue our relationship with such a committed partner.”

NEO Tech is one of Crestron’s strategic electronics manufacturing and supply partners that enables the company to deliver integrated technology solutions to automate and control buildings. These solutions provide greater comfort, convenience and security to the government, business and universities that use the Crestron products.

Keith James, Director of Strategic Supply Chain and Mfg. Ops. at Crestron Electronics, Inc., said, “NEO Tech’s ability to execute and can-do attitude has been an important key to the success of our relationship. The milestone achieved this month is a result of the synergy and teamwork between our teams.”

Based in Rockleigh, NJ, Crestron Electronics, Inc. has created automation solutions that improve efficiency and productivity since 1971. The company engineers solutions for every market including control systems, audio/video distribution, lighting control, enterprise management systems, GUI design software and more. Visit www.crestron.com to find out more about Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Source: https://www.neotech.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Analysing Kratos – Leading surface analysis

AZoNetwork speaks to Dr Chris Blomfield about the history and future of Kratos analytical a leading surface analysis company and how the important their user meetings are

Analysing Kratos – Leading surface analysis

Ionicon, the past, present and future for PTR-MS

A talk with Lukas Maerk, CEO of Ionicon on the company's history how the field of PTR-MS has developed and their contributions to the field of analyses and what the future holds.

Ionicon, the past, present and future for PTR-MS

Graphene: Where Next?

An interview with Professor Sir Konstantin ‘Kostya’ Novoselov, discussing the novel applications of graphene and bringing this fascinating material to market.

Graphene: Where Next?
N/Protein Analyzer - Rapid MAX N Exceed

N/Protein Analyzer - Rapid MAX N Exceed

Elementar’s Rapid MAX N Exceed is the first N/protein analyzer that functions according to the Dumas method. By utilizing the highly successful EAS REGAINER® technology, this analyzer can be used for larger sample weights all the while maintaining the highest laboratory efficiency rates at significantly reduced prices per sample.

From Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »