NEO Tech Partners with QT Ultrasound® to Deliver Supply Chain Scalability for Its Innovative Ultrasound Technology Platform

NEO Tech, a leading provider of manufacturing technology and supply chain solutions for brand name OEMs in the industrial, medical and mil/aero markets, announces that it has entered into a new engineering and manufacturing partnership with QT Ultrasound, a company engaged in the commercialization of an innovative automated breast imaging system producing high-resolution quantitative transmission ultrasound images.

“We are proud to be chosen as an engineering and manufacturing solution partner for QT Ultrasound as they commercialize and introduce the FDA-cleared QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner – an emerging trend in ultrasound – to the market,” stated David Brakenwagen, NEO Tech’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

“NEO Tech is a critical manufacturing partner for QT Ultrasound,” said Nasser Pirshafiey, Chief Product Officer at QT Ultrasound. “They are a qualified and reputable partner for us as we scale our business.”

NEO Tech will build electronic sub-assemblies for QT Ultrasound’s QTscan™ product platform, which is a non-invasive breast imaging tool with true 3D transmission ultrasound, no radiation, and no compression, that uses biomarkers for the early assessment of breast health. NEO Tech’s suite of service solutions will help the company achieve scalable manufacturing for its evolution in ultrasound technology products.

NEO Tech provides the support QT Ultrasound needs to grow its business faster by providing access to scale, helping the company accelerate its value proposition. To accomplish this, NEO Tech delivers DFM and test engineering services to make QT Ultrasound’s advanced ultrasound tool more manufacturable. NEO Tech’s solution will result in a strong, consistent connection between QT Ultrasound and the production environment needed to produce the state-of-the art technology.

Source: http://www.neotech.com/