NEO Tech Receives Microelectronics Reaccreditation from DMEA

NEO Tech, a leading microelectronic and RF solutions provider for defense contractors and U.S. government agencies, announces that it received reaccreditation by the Department of Defense, Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA), furthering its reputation as a leader in the microelectronics industry.

NEO Tech has received Accreditation of Trust as a Microelectronics Trusted Source for Packaging/Assembly Services (Category 1A) by the DMEA. This two-year accreditation states that NEO Tech is trusted to deliver reliable foundry microelectronic goods and services to end users within the United States Government.

DMEA was established and continuously evolved by the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) to jointly act as the DOD Center for microelectronics technology, acquisition, transformation, and support. DMEA is composed of highly specialized engineering facilities and microelectronic engineers that work in partnership with the major defense contractors and the semiconductor industry to provide support for fielded systems across all U.S. military organizations.

NEO Tech offers a full range of microelectronic assembly services that are customized for each OEM client. Using the latest in die attach, wire bonding technology, microelectronics packaging and high reliability ceramic and laminated substrates we have the ability to develop cutting edge technology to meet the demands of a constantly evolving microelectronics industry.

