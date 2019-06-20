Secutech Vietnam 2019: New Smart Factory Conference to Address Security, Management Efficiency and Energy Savings

Visitors to the upcoming edition of Secutech Vietnam will have plenty of opportunities to gather market intelligence, thanks to the introduction of the new ‘Smart Factory Conference’ to the show’s fringe programme. As the region’s leading trade fair for the security, fire safety and smart building sectors, the fair provides a programme of educational events that cover technological trends, government regulations and industry outlook.

“Vietnam’s Smart Factory market is on an upward trajectory,” said Ms Regina Tsai, the Deputy General Manager of Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd. “Newly built manufacturing facilities are being integrated with smart factory systems and there is also a need for ageing manufacturing infrastructure to be upgraded with smart solutions. For this reason, there is a growing appetite for information among prospective buyers which we hope the Smart Factory Conference will fulfill. It will be especially useful for investors, owners of industrial parks, consultants, contractors, architects, suppliers and government officials.”

Vietnam’s manufacturing base is gradually moving towards industry 4.0, an automation trend of connected devices, the internet of things, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Against this backdrop, speakers at the Smart Factory Conference will demonstrate how factories that use new technologies to automate processes such as production and energy management can become more efficient and cost effective.

Another discussion point will be intelligent video solutions. With a focus on video analytics, access control and production surveillance, conference speakers will explain how both factory security and production efficiency can be improved.

In addition, there will be an exploration of government regulations and the most up-to-date fire safety systems, including alarms, detectors, fire proof materials and extinguishing systems.

Dedicated seminars for fire safety and smart hotel sectors offer even more intelligence

Besides the Smart Factory Conference, visitors to Secutech Vietnam 2019 will be able to benefit from two other elements of the fringe programme.

The Fire and Industrial Safety Seminar will cover best practices and solutions for disaster prevention in buildings and industrial settings. Meanwhile, the Smart Hotel Seminar will update attendees on solutions that improve hotel management and guest experiences, including energy and building management platforms and smart access control systems.

The Smart Factory Conference is jointly organised by Houselink JSC, Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd and Vietnam Advertisement & Fair Exhibition JSC. Houselink JSC is Vietnam’s first developer of an online e-bidding and market intelligence platform for the construction market.

The conference will take place on 15 August at Secutech Vietnam 2019, which runs from 14 – 16 August at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center. In 2018, the fair set new records, attracting over 13,800 buyers (2017: 12,097) and 310 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions (2017: 270).

For more details, please visit www.secutechvietnam.com. Alternatively, please call Ms Michelle Chu at +886 2 8729 1068 or send an email to [email protected].

