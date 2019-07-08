Beverage Flowmeters Ensure Consistent Drink Quality

Beverage dispensing flowmeters from Titan Enterprises are inherently reliable and proven to ensure consistent drink quality in hundreds of thousands of installations around the world.

At the heart of each beverage flowmeter is a precision Pelton wheel turbine that rotates freely on robust sapphire bearings and contains over-moulded magnets that are detected through the chamber wall by a Hall effect detector. The output from each Titan beverage flowmeter is a stream of NPN pulses that are directly interfaced with a suitable electronic instrument. This combination of materials and technology ensures a long-life product with reliable operation throughout.

Constructed from totally non-metallic wetted components and offering a flow range of up to 10 litres per minute – Titan’s NSF-accredited beverage dispensing flowmeters are the product of choice for precise metering of lower viscosity beverages including coffee, wine, beers, spirits and soft drinks.

To read a case study describing successful widespread implementation of Titan beverage flowmeters in the brewing industry please visit https://www.flowmeters.co.uk/beer-flow-sensors-titan-supply-600000-flow-sensors-beer-industry/.