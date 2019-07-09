Posted in | Non-Ferrous Alloys and Metals | Materials Processing

SHENMAO to Exhibit Low-Temperature Solder Pastes at SMTA Ohio Expo

Jul 9 2019

SHENMAO America, Inc. is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the SMTA Ohio Expo & Tech Forum, scheduled to take place Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Holiday Inn Cleveland Strongsville in Strongsville. The company will showcase its PF735-PQ10 low temperature solder paste.

PF735-PQ10 low temperature solder paste is made with the modified Sn/Bi alloy which offers better ductility in comparison with the Sn/58Bi or Sn/57Bi/1Ag alloy. PF735-PQ10 can be reflowed with peak temperatures as low as 155 °C and provides good solderability. Additionally, it reduces defects such as voids and hot tearing on SAC/LTS hybrid joints, thus increasing drop and thermal reliability.

SHENMAO has successfully been approved by many international well-known electronic manufacturers. The company strives to offer the best quality without compromising cost and time-to-market while providing maximum value to all customers. SHENMAO America, Inc. blends SMT solder paste at its facility in San Jose, CA for distribution in North America.

Source: http://www.shenmao.com/

