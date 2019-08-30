Bureau of Meteorology to Release its National Outlook for Spring 2019

The Bureau of Meteorology will release its seasonal outlook for spring tomorrow (Thursday, 29 August 2019).

A press conference will be held at the Bureau's Melbourne Office at 11am AEST tomorrow to discuss the outlook in general terms.

PLEASE NOTE: The revised outlook maps will not be available on the Bureau's website until 3 pm AEST (four hours after the press conference).

Media seeking information on local townships and regions (non-state/territory/national conditions) are encouraged to visit the Bureau's climate outlook webpage after 3pm AEST to access that localised information.

Along with the expected conditions for spring, a Bureau climatologist will cover the key features of the nationally mild and dry winter. A national weather forecaster will also be available to speak on expected weather conditions around the country for the coming week.

A recording of the press conference will be available from Thursday afternoon on the Bureau's website .

What: The seasonal outlook for spring 2019

Where: The Bureau's National Operations Centre, 700 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria. Please sign in at the Bureau's reception and you will be brought up to the operations centre.

Who:

Head of Long-range forecasts, Dr Andrew Watkins

Senior Meteorologist, Dean Narramore

When: 11am AEST, Thursday, 29 August

Contact: Bureau's National Media Team via 03 9669 4057 or [email protected]

Source: http://www.bom.gov.au/