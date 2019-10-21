Posted in | Business | Events

Latest Developments in PVC-O

During the development of the K show, Ignacio Muñoz, CEO of Molecor, will present the "Latest Developments in PVC-O" on October 18 at 10:30 am in Room M, CCD East, conference in which he will provide the most updated information about PVC-O pipes and fittings as well as about the latest improvements and technology to manufacture these products.

Come to the conference and discover the latest development in technology for the manufacture of PVC-O pipes of the largest existing diameters in the market. You can't miss it!

For more information contact: [email protected]

Source: http://molecor.com/en

