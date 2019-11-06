MIRTEC Announces Technical Collaboration with Universal Instruments’ Advanced Process Lab

MIRTEC, ‘The Global Leader in Inspection Technology’ is pleased to announce that it has installed one of its Award-Winning MV-6 OMNI 3D AOI Systems at Universal Instruments’ Advanced Process Lab (APL) in Conklin, New York. Universal’s APL offers comprehensive research, analytical and advanced assembly services that enable manufacturers to realize rapid product introduction, maximize yield and optimize reliability.

Brian D’Amico, President of MIRTEC Corp, and APL Director David Vicari at SMTAI 2019.

Brian D’Amico, President of MIRTEC’s North American Sales and Service Division stated, “We are very excited to partner with Universal Instruments’ in placing one of our Technologically Advanced 3D AOI Systems in their Advanced Process Lab. Our intention is to collaborate on new inspection solutions for the Electronics Manufacturing Industry, combining the strengths of MIRTEC’s 3D Inspection Technology with the expertise and process knowledge of UIC’s personnel. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship moving forward.”

MIRTEC’s industry acclaimed MV-6 OMNI 3D AOI machines are configured with the company’s exclusive OMNI-VISION® 3D Inspection System which combines 15 Mega Pixel CoaXPress Camera Technology with MIRTEC’s revolutionary Digital Tri-Frequency Moiré 3D System. This proprietary system yields precise height measurement data used to detect lifted component and lifted lead defects as well as 3D solder fillet inspection post reflow.

Fully configured the MV-6 OMNI Systems feature four (4) 10 Mega Pixel Side-View Cameras in addition to the 15 Mega Pixel CoaXPress Top-Down Camera as well as an Eight (8) Phase COLOR Lighting System to provide precision inspection of SMT devices on finished PCB assemblies.

Universal Instruments Corporation (UIC) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced automation and assembly equipment solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry. UIC delivers comprehensive solutions to a global customer base by leveraging exclusive process expertise combined with its innovative portfolio of flexible platforms for surface mount, insertion mount, advanced semiconductor packaging, and end-of-line automation. Universal Instruments is headquartered in Conklin, N.Y., USA, with offices in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Source:http://mirteceurope.com/