Indium Corporation Announces Strategic Partnership with Mycronic

Indium Corporation, a premium materials manufacturer and supplier of electronics assembly materials, and Mycronic, a global leader in dispensing and jet printing equipment, have formed a strategic partnership for the development of no-clean and water soluble solder pastes for jetting applications.

The partnership with Mycronic will expand Indium Corporation’s portfolio of proven products designed to address evolving industry challenges. The collaboration will also ensure that new products are fully vetted and tested before users begin evaluations, testing, and ultimately high-volume production.

“At Indium Corporation, we believe that materials science changes the world,” said Ross Berntson, Indium Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer. “Through this partnership and by collaborating with Mycronic’s engineers on our new PicoShot™ solder product offerings, we’re able to bring to market new and innovative solder paste solutions to fit our customers’ needs.”

Mycronic’s MY700 platform is a leading technology for jet printing in the electronics industry, providing solutions to most production- related difficulties of applying solder paste. The solder paste coming out of this partnership will also be compatible with the previous-generation jet printer, MY600, and support existing Mycronic customers.

“It is important for Mycronic to mutually develop solder paste solutions with key players like Indium Corporation,” said Clemens Jargon, Vice President Global SMT at Mycronic. “This partnership will enable us to reach out to a much broader customer base all around the globe, and support them on enhanced jet printing applications.”

PicoShot™, the first solder paste for jet printing developed under the new partnership, is expected to be released by Q1 2020. PicoShot™ NC-5M solder paste is compatible with the customer-proven Indium8.9HF halogen-free no-clean solder paste, enabling it to be used in standalone applications such as SiP, jetting into cavities, stencil-replacement, shield attach, and microBGA, as well as complementing the stencil printing of Indium8.9HF. Although designed as a no-clean solder paste, PicoShot™ NC-5M can be cleaned easily with industry standard cleaning solutions.

