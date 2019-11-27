Registration Opens for PLAST–Triennial International Exhibition 2021

Registration is open for the upcoming edition of PLAST–Triennial International Exhibition for the Plastics and Rubber Industries, which will take place from Tuesday, 4 May to Friday, 7 May 2021 at the FieraMilano Fairgrounds in Rho.

Event to Feature Latest Technologies and Raw Materials

As always, PLAST is the place to be for operators in the plastics and rubber sector; they will be able to get a first-hand look at innovative materials, latest generation technologies, and flexible solutions for energy-efficient, sustainable production and recycling within a circular economy perspective.

In an increasingly globalized and fast-developing market, the processing industry has a constant need for cutting-edge processes, interconnected machinery meeting the highest safety standards, and high-performance recyclable raw materials to produce articles for a broad array of essential applications: from packaging to automotive, from construction to electricity and electronics, from medical to agriculture.

The upcoming edition of PLAST will once again feature the three satellite fairs, each dedicated to a sub-sector of excellence and its associated start-ups: RUBBER (in its fourth edition, dedicated to the world of elastomers, in collaboration with Assogomma), 3D PLAST (in its third edition, focusing on additive manufacturing and related technologies), and PLAST-MAT (second edition, exploring innovative plastics).

The PLAST administrative office has set the organizational machinery in motion, sending prospective exhibitors the credentials they need for the exclusively online registration process.

Early Registration Deadline of 10 February 2020

The first exhibitors registered during the recent K 2019 in Düsseldorf and many others showed interest, taking advantage of the early registration deadline of 10 February 2020, which entitles them to a 20% discount on the participation fee as well as priority stand assignments.

Outreach to potential exhibitors and visitors to PLAST 2021 began immediately after the announcement of the dates for the upcoming trade fair. The campaign has included participation in key events in recent months, and this will naturally intensify as we approach May 2021.

Source: https://www.plastonline.org/en/