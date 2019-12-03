Freeman Technology Launches a New Website: An Unrivaled Powder Testing Resource from the Global Leaders

The new website from Freeman Technology (Tewkesbury, UK), a Micromeritics company and the global leaders in powder characterisation technology, is a clear, easy-to-navigate resource that covers all aspects of powder testing in unrivalled breadth and depth. Showcasing the company’s library of new videos, it includes a wealth of content from animations and online presentations to detailed customer stories and e-books.

Freeman Technology – New Powder Testing Resource

The company’s portfolio of powder testing solutions is presented within the context of how they address powder processing issues, for sectors ranging from food and pharmaceuticals to additive manufacturing, paints and coating. These products include the flagship FT4 Powder Rheometer®, for comprehensive powder characterisation, the Uniaxial Powder Tester, for fast, powder flowability ranking, and Lenterra Sensor Instrumentation for real-time process monitoring.

“We know our customers turn to us for so much more than just product information,” said Jamie Clayton, Operations Director “so we are delighted to have this new website up and running. We’re increasingly using video and online presentations to help explain key messages about powders and their behaviour and I’d certainly recommend these, particularly if you are new to the field. However, there is plenty of excellent material to read too. And now that our literature is now clearly categorised according to industry it is much easier to find the articles most relevant to your application.”

With close to 20 years’ experience in powder flow and characterisation, Freeman Technology supports its products with comprehensive know-how and extensive application expertise. The website includes educational material on the fundamental nature of powders and how this impacts behaviour. However, the focus is the practicalities of measurement, and using the resulting data to improve the performance of products and processes. Customer testimonials and detailed case studies highlight the extent to which Freeman products are used in industry and academia and the value they deliver.

“The new website more clearly presents the knowledge and understanding that we have developed with different industries over many years” said Mr Clayton, “and I’m confident that all customers will find useful material that resonates. Explanations that elucidate why a powder has performed poorly, for example, or descriptions from an industry peer of how to solve a specific problem. I hope it proves a valuable resource for all powder processors and researchers.”

Source: http://www.freemantech.co.uk