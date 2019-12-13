Compact Nitrogen Blowdown Evaporator

The MiniVap® Nitrogen Blowdown evaporator from Porvair Sciences is purpose designed for research and development departments where low numbers of individual microplates or vials need drying.

The MiniVap® is simple to operate and maintain. Installation requires only connection to a gas supply and standard mains socket. With manual control of the needle depth, gas temperature and flow rate, it allows fine control and quicker drying times than other standard methods.

Purpose designed for removing solvents from vials and standard ANSI/SLAS format microplates the MiniVap® offer quicker dry down times than traditional methods such as vacuum oven. Typically, the MiniVap® takes less than 6 minutes to remove volatile organic solvents from your HPLC fractions collected in 24- or 96-well microplates.

Compact in design the affordably priced MiniVap® is simple to install, operate and maintain. Installation just requires connection to a gas supply and standard mains socket. Safety of operation is ensured as the CE marked compact unit fits into all fume cupboards.

Porvair Sciences evaporators are designed to remove the traditional laboratory ‘bottleneck’ of solvent evaporation from microplates prior to analysis or reconstitution in storage buffer. These evaporators give significant throughput advantages to laboratories looking to optimise microplate sample preparation productivity. Faster than centrifugal evaporation, significant increases in sample throughput are achieved through advanced evaporator head technology and an innovative manifold design, which directly injects heated nitrogen into each individual well of the microplate simultaneously.

For further information please visit www.microplates.com/blowdown-evaporator-minivap/.