PVA Launches Three New Products at IPC APEX Expo

PVA, a global supplier of conformal coating systems, innovative fluid dispensing solutions and precision custom technology, will be launching three new products Sigma, ES Ultra Fine and MR1 at booth 1201 at the IPC APEX Expo 2020. The expo is scheduled to take place February 4 – 6, 2020 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

Attendees can view live demonstrations of two-component bipack thermal paste dispensing on our new Sigma benchtop robot. PVA’s NEW Sigma Benchtop is an enclosed portable robot configured for dispensing and selective conformal coating applications.

The ES Ultra Fine spray valve uniquely satisfies dense circuit board populations with atomized pattern widths down to 2 mm, a 35% improvement over existing technology.

The MR1 Metered Piston Dispenser accommodates difficult to process abrasive chemistries with a unique design capable of maintaining dosing accuracy within 3%. The MR1 will be exhibited on PVA’s flagship Delta 8 platform.

“We are extremely excited to debut three new products at APEX that really speak to the core of what PVA values, high quality robotics and innovative application techniques,” states Frank Hart, Managing Director, Global Sales and Marketing. “The Sigma Benchtop Robot merges PVA’s high quality robotics in a true desktop package for automating a variety of dispensing applications. The ES Ultra Fine is our most significant development in atomized spray technology in over a decade by significantly reducing the coverage area for micro-electronics and densely populated circuits. The MR1 brings a high level of accuracy to single component chemistries that are traditionally difficult to process. All three products are expected to be significant market disrupters.”

PVA will also be exhibiting the previously released Emergence PRO 3D™ printer. Emergence PRO™’s cutting-edge nanorobotic delivery system is equipped with a single extruder that can quickly print high-quality, durable, rigid or flexible devices.

Experts from PVA will be on hand in the booth to answer any questions about dispensing and coating, as well as other application solutions in the PVA line-up such as coating inspection, optical bonding and curing ovens.

Source: http://www.pva.net